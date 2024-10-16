Honda on Tommy Bridewell’s BSB signing: ‘We took some stick’

Honda Racing team manager Havier Beltran says the British Superbike squad “took some stick” when it signed Tommy Bridewell for the 2024 campaign.

Last year’s BSB champion switched from the Oxford Products Racing Ducati squad to the works Honda team to defend his crown.

The top Honda bike in the standings last year was Charlie Nesbitt in 11th, leading to questions over whether or not Bridewell had made the right move, with some questioning his motivation.

However, Bridewell was quickly competitive on the bike in 2024 and took his first win for the team at Knockhill.

But he would ultimately miss the title by just one point at the end of a thrilling Brands Hatch finale last weekend.

Reflecting on the year, Beltran said: “When Tommy joined us at the end of last season both he and Honda took some stick and people questioned how competitive we would be.

“So to witness the season that he has put together, riding with that all of the grit and determination that he is renowned for has been fantastic.

“Yes there have been challenges, twists and turns, but with a new Fireblade and a new team to finish second in the championship by a single point is a testament to him and the team.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved as a team this year and I want to thank each and every member of our team once more.”

Bridewell recently told BritishSuperbike.com that predictions pre-season for him and Honda were that “we were going to get absolutely smoked”.

“Of course I am disappointed, I am a bike racer and I come to win,” Bridewell says about the end of his 2024 season.

“I believed in this project from the outset and knew from the outset that there was no doubt in my mind that I would be stood here as a either a two-times British champion or in the position that I am in now.

“I couldn't have done any more, and as a racer you can only give your all, and that's exactly what I have done.

“My nearest competitors were a mile behind, to be honest it was just me and Kyle all year, and hand on heart, I couldn't have lost to a better kid, I am genuinely so happy for him and his team.

“I know what it's like in that position, he was under immense pressure and he handled it.

“I am gutted for Honda, I gave it my all and tried my hardest all year.

“We just need to work on a few areas, try to improve the wheelie so I can get off the rear brake, but hey, what a last race at the end of the year.

“I want to sign off by saying thank you to the team, I've given them a hard time in moments but I know just how much work goes on behind the scenes and I know just how much potential there is to still be realised.

“I am honestly, really happy with the work that we have done and for what we have achieved.”