Dan Cooper Motorsport Honda confirm first 2025 rider

George Edwards will ride for Dan Cooper Motorsport next season.

DCM have confirmed their entry into the British Supersport class in 2025, backed by Honda Racing UK.

They will have a pair of latest-spec CBR600RRs, and Edwards is the first rider named by the team.

Edwards, from Bridgewater, has been affiliated to DCM for his whole career. He was successful at club level, and has featured in the National Superstock Championship.

Edwards said: “I’m over the moon; this really is a dream come true.

“I’ve waited a long time for someone to believe in me - Dan and his team were those people.

“At 28, I’ve gained a huge appreciation for the effort and support everyone puts in to make racing happen. In 2025, I’m confident we can deliver strong results for DCM and Honda.”

Team owner Daniel Cooper said: “To be able to announce George as one of our riders to compete in next year’s British Supersport series is something I am very proud of.

“George has been part of our team for a number of years now, and in the short amount of time he has been racing, he has shown us so much potential.

“This is why I had to have him in our team for 2025. Myself and the team are looking forward to see what George can achieve next season and we can’t wait to get started.”

DCM will name their second Supersport rider at a later date.