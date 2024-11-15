Kawasaki BSB team announces new title sponsor for 2025

Kawasaki’s British Superbike Championship team has announced a new title sponsor for next year.

AJN Steelstock, already a valued partner, will step up to become title sponsor of FS-3 Racing Kawasaki in 2025.

The team’s rider line-up for next season is due to be announced on Saturday.

Nigel Snook, FS-3 Racing Team Owner, said: “With FS-3 Racing preparing to enter its tenth season in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, we are delighted to be able to confirm that AJN Steelstock will be extending its support for the team, stepping up to be our title sponsor as we continue to represent Kawasaki in the series.”

Alan Boyden, Managing Director at AJN Steelstock said: “The team achieved some memorable results last year with Jason and Max showcasing the best of British Superbikes and treating fans to some fantastic races and battles at the front of the pack.

“Everyone involved is keen to build on the successes of last season and we’re delighted to have strengthened our relationship with FS-3 Racing and Kawasaki for the 2025 campaign. We’re sure it’s going to be another exciting one.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK commented: “Alan and the team at AJN Steelstock are huge fans of motorcycling and British Superbikes in particular.

"This makes them the perfect partner not just for FS-3 Racing but also for Kawasaki UK. We look forward to working with them next season and hopefully celebrating many successes throughout the year!”