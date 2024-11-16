FS-3 Kawasaki confirm new-look rider line-up for BSB 2025

Rebranded FS-3 Kawasaki announce riders for next year

Christian Iddon, Max Cook, FS-3 Kawasaki. Credit: Kawasaki UK.
Christian Iddon, Max Cook, FS-3 Kawasaki. Credit: Kawasaki UK.

FS-3 Kawasaki has announced the signing of Christian Iddon for the 2025 BSB season.

Iddon joins the official Kawasaki UK-backed team for the 2025 season to replace Jason O'Halloran - who has moved to the Endurance World Championship with Yamaha - having spent the past two years on the Moto Rapido Ducati team.

FS-3, rebranded for 2025 with new AJN Steelstock title sponsorship, will also retain Max Cook, who will enter a third season of BSB with the team.

“I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the very impressive team workshop and been welcomed with open arms by the team and Kawasaki,” said Iddon.

“After spending four of the last five years on another manufacturer’s bikes, I know there will be a bit of adaptation to make, but once I am able to get on the team’s ZX-10RR superbike, I plan to start making the changes necessary for me to get the best out of the bike.

“Kawasaki has achieved considerable success over the years in BSB, and my own expectations are very high, so I’m just excited for 2025 to hurry up so we can get down to business.”

On his renewal at FS-3, Max Cook said: “The 2024 season was a big learning curve for me, and there were many high points during the year, including achieving my first BSB pole position and podium finish.

“I know the areas for improvement to come from me in 2025 so I can become an established front-runner. A strong finish to the 2024 season has given me a big boost in confidence and shown me what the ZX-10RR is really capable of.

“I’m really looking forward to having a strong and consistent season, and thank you, AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, for giving me the opportunity.”

Nigel Snook, AJN Steelstock Kawasaki team owner, added: “We are delighted to confirm that AJN Steelstock will be extending its support for the team, stepping up to be our title sponsor as we continue to represent Kawasaki in the series.

“We are confident that the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki superbikes will have a big impact on the championship. We have a strong rider lineup as established front-runner Christian Iddon joins us alongside Max Cook, our talented youngster.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

