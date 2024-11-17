Rapid Honda move to Supersport and name 2025 riders

Next year's rider line-up confirmed as Honda team move into Supersport

Rapid Honda
Rapid Honda

Rapid Honda will move to the British Supersport Championship for 2025.

Owen Jenner and Harley McCabe have been named as their riders.

Jenner is the reigning British GP2 Champion, and McCabe is coming off an impressive season in the R&G British Talent Cup.

Rapid Honda will be equipped with a Honda CBR600RR next year.

Jenner said: “Super, super happy to be joining Rapid Honda for 2025, I’ve been working at getting this opportunity for a long time and it's finally coming together and I can’t thank Matt and the team enough. 

“It’s going to be tough to battle for race wins every weekend but I have proved in the last few races that I’ve got it in me so lets go and have a dig!”

McCabe said:  “Firstly I would just like to thank Matt and the team for the amazing opportunity they have given me for 2025 in the British Supersport class.  I know how competitive the class is but I am ready to take on a new challenge and step up to a big bike from BTC. 

“I am looking forward to working with the team and alongside Owen and learning throughout the season.”

Team Principal Matt Bainbridge said:  “We are all really excited about this new venture in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.  We have stuck by our commitment to nurture and bring on young talent. 

“The more we have seen of Owen the more impressed we have been, he has already won four championships in his seven years of tarmac racing, three in the BSB paddock. 

“Watching him throughout 2024 and especially in the last round at Brands Hatch it is clear to see that he is ready to take the next step and compete for the British Supersport title.

“We have been working alongside Harley since the beginning of 2024 and his attitude and work ethic has been exemplary.  When he got the opportunity of a competitive ride in BTC he took it with both hands and achieved his first win.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

