Aprilia BSB team confirm 2025 rider and title sponsor

British Superbikes Championship 2025 continues to take form

Lewis Rollo
Lewis Rollo

IN Competition Sencat Aprilia Racing have announced plans for next year in the British Superbike Championship.

Lewis Rollo will remain with the team as their rider, while Sencat have signed on again as all-encompassing partner.

Rollo will stay with IN Competition Sencat Aprilia Racing for a second season.

He will progress with the team on the Aprilia RSV-4 after their year together in the BSB Pathway class.

Rollo claimed Pathway honours and was also on the podium in the BSB class at Snetterton.

Rollo said: “2024 was amazing for me, to move up to the Superbike class on the Pathway Aprilia, and what a year it was for me and the IN Competition Sencat team. Now we move into 2025 on a full Superbike package, which is incredible and I absolutely can’t wait to get out on it.

“It will be another hard year learning a totally different bike for me and the team, but we will try our hardest like we always do and see what we can achieve in our first year. I can’t thank Ian, Myra, Chris, and Wendy enough for making this dream come true.

“Also I want to thank the full team and all our loyal sponsors who have put so much effort and hard work over the years to get to this point.”

Team Owner Ian Newton said: “If you’d said to us after Navarra what our plans would be in 2025, I don’t think I would have believed you!

“It’s been an exceptional year with highs, lows, and a huge learning curve. Everyone rose to the challenge and to win the BSB Pathway class and top rookie is amazing. 

"Lewis and the team worked so hard all year and it’s a real credit to everyone involved. We have taken away a lot this year with knowledge and experience that will help us immensely in 2025.

“We are delighted to be moving into the full Superbike class in 2025 and are hugely grateful to Chris and Wendy from SENCAT for their continued support and enthusiasm. We have some more exciting plans to announce shortly so please keep your eyes peeled.”

SENCAT Founder Chris Barnes said: “2024 has been an incredible season and we have some exciting plans and announcements coming up very soon regarding our 2025 plans with IN Competition.

“It is great to be more involved with Ian and Myra from the IN Competition team for next season and this step-up to the main Superbike class is a perfect fit. Lewis had a fantastic year, and it was only right to reward him with this opportunity.

“We can’t wait to get things started and see where 2025 takes us. So all-in-all we are set for another exciting season with experienced and up-and-coming talent working together, which is what it is all about.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

