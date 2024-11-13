Peter Hickman and Davey Todd join forces in 2025

Peter Hickman and Davey Todd will join forces in 2025 for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team.

Todd is moving across from TAS Racing to link up with Faye Ho’s squad for next year’s British Superbike Championship, and road racing commitments.

Todd won the national Superstock title this year and is seeking greater honours in 2025.

Todd rode the Superstock-spec BMW M 1000 RR this season with TAS Racing so has experience of FHO Racing’s machinery.

Hickman will remain with the team for a fourth consecutive year.

Todd said: “I’m really excited to be joining the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team for 2025 and also the Macau Grand Prix this year. It’s a really exciting time to be moving up to the Superbike class; I don't feel like I got fair shot when I got my first races in the class, but to now have the opportunity to do it with an awesome team, I feel like it's a great step for me.

"I’m just super excited joining the team, I feel like I'm already starting to build a relationship with the guys just with the first few meetings we’ve had.”

Hickman said: “I am mega happy to be staying with the FHO Racing team for another season, I’m practically part of the furniture now!

"We’ve not had an easy season this year with one thing and another, but the team and myself have never given up despite some really challenging times. All the boys, and girls on the team work super hard but racing is racing and sometimes it doesn’t go the way we hope. This year, thanks to the teams’ hard work and dedication we made progress.

“It’s exciting to have Davey joining us next year, we’ve been rivals on the Roads now for a few years but having him in the team will be mega and I’m looking forward to working alongside him to help develop the BMW M 1000 RR package we have both in BSB and the Roads.

"I have to say a huge thank you to the team for all their hard work this season and of course to Faye for her continued support, hopefully next year we can have a strong season with lots to celebrate!”

Team Principal Faye Ho commented: “For 2025 and also at this year’s Macau Grand Prix we have such a strong team with Davey joining Pete and Michael [Rutter] onboard the BMW.

"We have two super talented riders on the roads for next season, and Davey stepping up into the Superbike class having won the Superstock Championship for a second time, I think we’re in for a strong season next year.

“Davey has so much energy and talent, and I’m so glad that he’s come aboard and we can watch him develop and grow, while hopefully collecting some strong results for us.

"I can’t wait for my team to be back in Macau, I love sharing my home city with the team and showing everyone all the sights, it’s such a special place to me.”