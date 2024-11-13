Honda confirm 2025 British Superbikes rider line-up

Honda Racing UK have confirmed their 2025 rider line-up for the British Superbike Championship.

Tommy Bridewell will return in search of another BSB championship with the team next year.

Andrew Irwin will continue alongside Bridewell on the Fireblade.

Bridewell said: “I am incredibly excited to continue with Honda for another season.

"In our first year together we achieved a huge amount of success and proved so many people wrong, especially after spending five years with another manufacturer and starting the year with a brand-new package for the team and I.

“Ultimately, we finished second in the championship by a single point, but the difference in the level of the package from round one compared to round eleven was huge.

"We’ve had our learning year if you like, and now it’s time to put in place all of the things we’ve learnt and deliver on that potential. Our target is the same, to win the championship and become a two-times BSB champion.”

Irwin said: “I can’t wait to get started in 2025, I am really thankful to Harv and Neil Fletcher for giving me this opportunity to continue into my third consecutive year with the team. It’s time for me to show them why I am here in the team and repay the faith they have shown in me.

"The Fireblade development, particularly towards the end of the year came on massively and the package is now very competitive. We always have a really good off-season and we have lots of testing planned so I can't wait to get going and I’m really excited for the year ahead.”

Team Manager Havier Beltran said: “2024 represented a fundamental shift for Honda as we returned to the fight at the front and showcased our true racing potential, celebrating hard earnt success. Tommy performed exceptionally in his first year with us and whilst he ultimately came second in the championship, he showcased exactly why he is a British champion with his remarkable consistency and dogged determination. There is absolutely no reason why he cannot fight again to become a champion for Honda in 2025.

“Andrew stepped back onto the podium in 2024 and his return to front-running form has been great to witness, his speed and potential has always been there and I am confident with a positive off-season he can hit the ground running in the spring."

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles, Honda UK, concluded: “It is with enormous excitement that I look forward to 2025 and our commitment to racing across multiple championships on the short circuits and racing on the roads. This season Honda demonstrated our competitiveness by achieving success across the board, a championship victory in Supersport, race wins and podiums in Superbike and multiple podiums across each category we raced on the roads.

“Retaining the services of each of the riders that contributed to this success was paramount when confirming our 2025 plans, and now with year one of our development cycle complete of these models, we have all of the ingredients for an even better 2025.”

Supersport

Dean Harrison will ride for Honda Racing UK in the Supersport class.

Current Supersport champion Jack Kennedy will remain with Honda, but they have not yet decided which class he will compete in.

Kennedy will test Supersport and Superbike machinery this month before a decision is made.

Kennedy said: “I feel in a really unique position following the fantastic year that we have had, as I have the opportunity to carry out a private test before making an informed decision on what I want to do next year. It’s not often you get the chance to test ride the bike before you commit to racing it the following season!

"The team are making this possible and we worked so well together this year so thank you to them. Remaining as a Honda Racing UK rider was absolutely the priority and I am excited to test before making my final decision on the 2025 season ahead.”

Harrison added: “I am genuinely really excited to go again next year having learnt all of the lessons we learnt this year on the roads and the short circuits.

"I enjoy riding the CBR600RR so much so to continue in Supersport is really positive, we showed some really good pace on that bike so I want to continue building on that good form.

"I also get to work with the same crew as this year across all of my racing next season, which helps a lot with consistency. You see how hard they work and it’s such a motivator for me. We have a year of development under our belt with all of the bikes and I am looking forward to getting on with the job and trying to win.”

Team Manager Havier Beltran said: “Dean’s performance on two brand-new motorcycles this year on the roads was hugely impressive and the podiums he achieved were a just reward for the dedication he displayed. I am also confident that a switch to Supersport will enable Dean to build on the front running pace he showcased towards the latter end of the 24 season.

“Jack’s 2024 season was nothing short of remarkable and his performances on the 600 warrant serious consideration as to his future. As such, we have decided to complete a private test on both Superbike and Supersport machinery before making an informed decision on his future. This gives Jack and us the best opportunity to confirm our plans.”