Lee Jackson joins DAO Racing for 2025 BSB season

BSB race winner Lee Jackson has signed for DAO Racing for the 2025 season.

DAO Racing has announced the signing of Lee Jackson for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

Jackson, a three-times BSB race winner, joins DAO Racing after spending 2024 at the MasterMac Honda team, as DAO itself switches from Kawasaki to Honda machinery.

“Signing for DAO Racing and staying on a Honda for 2025 is a move I’m really looking forward to,” Jackson said.

“I know it’s a new chapter for the team, but after a year with Honda I feel like I’ve really learned a lot and maximised the potential of the package.

“We’ve got a strong testing plan ahead and, with the right people around me, I’m feeling in great shape for next season.

“As much as it’s a new team, the bike is very similar to what I’ve been racing, so I don’t anticipate a huge change in the challenge. I’m excited to get started and looking forward to round one.”

DAO Racing team manager Jonny Bagnall added: “Discussions with Lee began quite early in the season, especially given his notable success on the Honda this year. With our manufacturer change for 2025 and Lee’s familiarity with the bike, it made perfect sense to bring him on board.

“Despite some bad luck at the beginning of the year, Lee showed tremendous potential in the latter part of the season.

“His consistency and determination are exactly what we need, and we’re confident he’ll be a valuable asset to the team as we look ahead to next season. We can’t wait to get to work with him.”

A teammate for Jackson is still to be announced. DAO fielded Brayden Elliott, who scored only three points finishes in 2024, and Danny Buchan, who since the end of the 2024 season at Brands Hatch has announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing.

