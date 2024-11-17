BMW-to-Ducati swap for a BSB team, a major change for 2025

Huge change which will impact Rory Skinner

TAS Racing
TAS Racing

Ducati have confirmed a new link-up with a British Superbikes Championship team.

TAS Racing will form a new association with Ducati for the 2025 BSB season.

Cheshire Mouldings will remain the title sponsor for TAS Racing, while Milwaukee will stay as a valued partner.

But the team will change their machinery from BMW to Ducati.

Rory Skinner will stay with the team for a second year into 2025, and will ride the Panigale V4 R.

Skinner said: “First of all I am delighted to remain in the TAS Racing set up for 2025. We enjoyed a win this season in BSB and with a change of machinery to Ducati for 2025 – a bike that has been a major success in BSB with various riders and team – I firmly believe we can be at the sharp end all year.

“It’s an honour to be representing such a prestigious brand and I’m sure the bike will have a stand out appearance in Cheshire Mouldings Ducati livery, prepared by TAS Racing.”

Skinner claimed a first BSB win at Knockhill this season but his year was disrupted by injury.

Edoardo Colombi, an 18-year-old Italian, will represent the team in the Supersport class.

Colombi said: “I have very much enjoyed my first season on British tracks and to come so close to winning a title was enjoyable and will set me up well for the British Supersport Championship.

“To come to a team like TAS Racing with so much history is exciting for me and to be riding the Ducati V2, which I know is a great bike, is also something to look forward to very much. The team has already made me very welcome and I cannot wait to get started on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati by TAS Racing.”

Philip Neill, Team Principal, said: “We are extremely happy to announce this new relationship with Ducati. On a personal level I have always admired Ducati and wondered if we might ever have the opportunity to race with this iconic brand.

“We are really pleased to continue with Rory for a second year, and also to welcome Edoardo to TAS Racing. I believe these two young riders are a perfect combination and together with the proven capabilities of both the Ducati V4 R and V2 machinery, we are excited for the future.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our commercial partners, so to extend our title partnership with Cheshire Mouldings and continued support from Milwaukee really is a dream scenario for us.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Barcelona MotoGP Rider Ratings: Awful scores for two Aprilia riders
Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Details about Marc Marquez’s colours and branding for postseason test
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ducati “forced to make hard decision” with Jorge Martin
Davide Tardozzi
Davide Tardozzi
F1
News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz: “It would hurt” if Ferrari fight for 2025 title, “I had influence”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez reveals technical reversion that helped him to Barcelona MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: “I had a lot of fears; ‘I will never be MotoGP champion’"
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia pinpoints exact moment that MotoGP title slipped away
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aleix Espargaro criticised: “Not correct, he did whole race for Jorge Martin!”
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
5h ago
MotoGP’s top non-Ducati rider beats 2025 teammate but admits “we wanted more”
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
6h ago
Theory rejected that McLaren “undermined” Lando Norris’ title wish
Lando Norris
Lando Norris