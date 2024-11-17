BMW-to-Ducati swap for a BSB team, a major change for 2025

Ducati have confirmed a new link-up with a British Superbikes Championship team.

TAS Racing will form a new association with Ducati for the 2025 BSB season.

Cheshire Mouldings will remain the title sponsor for TAS Racing, while Milwaukee will stay as a valued partner.

But the team will change their machinery from BMW to Ducati.

Rory Skinner will stay with the team for a second year into 2025, and will ride the Panigale V4 R.

Skinner said: “First of all I am delighted to remain in the TAS Racing set up for 2025. We enjoyed a win this season in BSB and with a change of machinery to Ducati for 2025 – a bike that has been a major success in BSB with various riders and team – I firmly believe we can be at the sharp end all year.

“It’s an honour to be representing such a prestigious brand and I’m sure the bike will have a stand out appearance in Cheshire Mouldings Ducati livery, prepared by TAS Racing.”

Skinner claimed a first BSB win at Knockhill this season but his year was disrupted by injury.

Edoardo Colombi, an 18-year-old Italian, will represent the team in the Supersport class.

Colombi said: “I have very much enjoyed my first season on British tracks and to come so close to winning a title was enjoyable and will set me up well for the British Supersport Championship.

“To come to a team like TAS Racing with so much history is exciting for me and to be riding the Ducati V2, which I know is a great bike, is also something to look forward to very much. The team has already made me very welcome and I cannot wait to get started on the Cheshire Mouldings Ducati by TAS Racing.”

Philip Neill, Team Principal, said: “We are extremely happy to announce this new relationship with Ducati. On a personal level I have always admired Ducati and wondered if we might ever have the opportunity to race with this iconic brand.

“We are really pleased to continue with Rory for a second year, and also to welcome Edoardo to TAS Racing. I believe these two young riders are a perfect combination and together with the proven capabilities of both the Ducati V4 R and V2 machinery, we are excited for the future.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our commercial partners, so to extend our title partnership with Cheshire Mouldings and continued support from Milwaukee really is a dream scenario for us.”