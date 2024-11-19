Josh Brookes back on a Honda as he confirms 2025 BSB move

Josh Brookes will return to riding a Honda in 2025.

He will join DAO Racing for next season’s British Superbike Championship.

Brookes will team up with Lee Jackson to race with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

For Brookes, he is swapping FHO Racing BMW to return to Honda machinery for the first time since 2010 when he was the BSB runner-up.

Brookes said: “There’s been a number of years now where I’ve had very few satisfying race results in BSB and that doesn’t match my prior history of racing.

“My take on that is that motorbikes and teams come in and out of favour through the years and I’ve unfortunately placed myself just in the wrong place at the wrong time, to miss the sweet spot of success.

“So, having made those errors in judgement, I now have the knowledge and more understanding of where I want to be and what’s needed to recover success again.

“I have confidence in my decision for 2025 that the combination of bike, team, preparation and focus will bring back the so desired results we all seek.

“I already have confidence in the crew I will be working with, but I gain even more confidence as I learn more about the spec and the technical development that we plan to work through prior to the season starting.”

Jonny Bagnall, DAO Racing Team Manager, said: “Josh is a big signing for us with him being a previous BSB champion and his vast experience in the championship.

“I think he has had a tough couple of years on the BMW, and is as excited as we are to get going with the Honda on circuit.

“It’s been proven what it is capable of this year and signing a man of his experience shows we are looking at pushing further up the field aiming for results that the team deserve.”

Brookes has 56 wins in 397 BSB races stretching back to 2009.

A difficult 2024 season ended with Brookes eighth in the championship.