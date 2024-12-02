German rider named for new team entering British Supersport in 2025

A new team will be on the British Supersport Championship grid next season.

The Affetto Corse Team have announced their entry for 2025.

Jorke Erwig, the German rider, will represent the team riding a Ducati Panigale V2.

Erwig has previously raced in the Junior Open 125 class, and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies selection event five years ago.

He has competed in the IDM Supersport Championship for the past two seasons.

Erwig joins Netherlands-based team who were founded a year ago by Kevin van Leuven and Tasia Rodink.

The The Affetto Corse Team have a partnership with Affetto Ducati.

Erwig said: “I am very happy to announce that I will be competing in the British Supersport Championship with Affetto Corse and Ducati next year.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors and partners who have made this possible. I would especially like to thank Kevin and Tasia for giving me this great opportunity.

“With Affetto Corse, I have a young and highly motivated team at my side that also has a lot of experience, not only in BSB.

“This will certainly help me a lot in adjusting to a new championship. Now it's all about preparing optimally for the 2025 season, and I'm looking forward to the first tests with the Ducati Panigale V2.”

Tasia Rodink said: "After years of racing myself and working in racing, it is now time to transfer all that knowledge and experience to our own racing team. I am incredibly proud that we can do that and we are really looking forward to it.

“The choice to race in BSB was not a difficult choice. We think it is the championship where you can really develop talent.

“Full starting fields, high level, good organisation, a lot of spectators and everything is broadcast live on Eurosport.

“And of course our own experiences in the BSB are so positive that we are very happy to return to the BSB paddock with our own team."

Kevin van Leuven said: “We are thrilled about this new adventure. After years of working in racing, we can now apply our experience to our own team. I’m grateful for the incredible team of people making this possible.

“The racing team will be an excellent extension of our growing business, allowing us to develop and test our products while offering young talent the chance to grow with the best technical support and expertise.

“We’re excited to welcome Jorke as he joins us in taking on the challenge.”