Honda-backed outfit name rider as they step from club level to Superstock

The ScenePro Racing Team have signed rider James Skelding for the 2025 National Superstock Championship.

Both the team and their rider competed last year in the SuperSeries 1000 Championship at club level.

They previously won the 2021 National Endurance title.

Skelding swapped a Kawasaki for a Honda Fireblade CBR 1000 RR-R SP last year.

Skelding said: “I am super excited to get going for this season and be a part of the Superbike paddock, the best domestic championship in the world on two wheels.

“We will continue to develop our current Honda Fireblade CBR 1000 RR-R SP throughout 2025 with a view to seeking a Superstock podium position in 2026.

“A massive thank you goes out to Michael and the team at Scene Pro, Guard Engineering and Clive Padgett for all of their generosity and support.”

ScenePro CEO, Michael Peck said: “I have worked with James and the team now for five years and have been continuously impressed by the consistency and progression.

“ScenePro look to back him for two seasons in the Bennetts British Superbike paddock [in Superstock] where we will aim to be inside the top 20 to start, which is where we left off last year.”

Team Owner, Donald Skelding said: “It's been a whirlwind over the past couple of years in the Pirelli Championship but I feel James needed a new challenge and has ultimately outgrown the SuperSeries.

“The Bennetts British Superbikes is the premier class and it will be extremely beneficial to be a part of that and getting to know how a professional paddock works is key to success. I am looking forward to getting the new season underway at Oulton Park in Cheshire.



"We have a lot to be thankful for with ScenePro continuing to be our title sponsors and Guard Engineering giving us their full support as well for the 2025 season.

“Earlier this week we also were privileged enough to have secured the supply of BSB race engines from multiple TT winning race team owner Clive Padgett of Padgett's Motorcycles, so all the arrows are certainly pointing in the right direction for an excellent 2025 season.”