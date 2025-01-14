Ex-Yamaha Supersport standout returns to the brand for 2025

R&R Racing make new rider signing for this season

BSB
BSB

A rider who had great success on a Yamaha will return for this season’s British Supersport Championship.

Bradley Perie will reunite with the Japanese machinery in 2025.

He has signed on with R&R Racing for the new season to ride a Yamaha R6.

Perie was the runner-up in the 2022 Supersport championship when riding a Yamaha.

Perie said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join the R&R Racing team and challenge these new generation machines on the Yamaha R6, which I know very well and believe we can be competitive.

“I’m ready to get testing and see where we are. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Team Owner Charles Reeves commented: "I've been watching Bradley for the last few years, after his success on the Yamaha R6 in 2022 when he was second in the Supersport Championship with Appleyard.

“I am excited to welcome him to the team and looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in 2025."

