British Superbike Championship announces “dynamic” safety apparel partner

French motorcycle clothing and safety equipment brand Ixon has been revealed as a new partner of the British Superbike Championship.

Ixon will take on a prominent sponsorship role this year, as well as a position as an official partner of BSB.

The French company will “will feature as an official sponsor as well as the exclusive official motorcycle safety apparel partner,” of BSB in 2025, according to a statement from the championship.

BSB describes its agreement with Ixon as a “dynamic new partnership,” and will include a new retail zone at each round featuring merchandise from a number of BSB teams. The company will also produce apparel for the championship’s organisational personnel.

“We are proud to announce this incredible partnership with one of the most prestigious championships in the world,” said Founder and CEO of Ixon, Thierry Maniguet.

“Having established ourselves as a global benchmark, it is a natural step for Ixon to collaborate with the key players of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (BSB).

“The BSB championship is one we have been following for many years, and we are impressed by its high level of performance, its passionate fan base, and the strategic vision of its promoter, MSVR.

“Our expertise will enhance the experience for both the championship’s stakeholders and its fans, offering greater visibility and an improved customer experience.

“We are committed to a long-term partnership alongside the fantastic and loyal partners of this outstanding championship. We invite all our respective fans to join us at the various events throughout the season.”

British Superbike Championship series director Stuart Higgs added: “I am hugely excited to announce this new partnership and we look forward to welcoming the Ixon brand and their team to the championship.

“It is clear that they have a huge passion for the sport, as do our tens of thousands of fans who watch the action trackside throughout the season, so I believe our fan base will really engage with the Ixon brand within a new-look retail zone.

“I look forward to working with Ixon on this new collaboration as together we strive to enhance the fan experience and offer a new premium merchandise collection, both for the championship and also a range of Bennetts BSB teams.”