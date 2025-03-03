New project announced for 2025 National Superstock Championship

A new team has been put together for the 2025 National Superstock Championship.

Sam Laffins is at the heart of the new project alongside the owners of Its Worth a Punt, Kristian Graham and Gareth Martin.

The brand-new Its Worth a Punt Racing Honda team will ride a CBR1000R-R Fireblade SP in the Superstock class this year.

Laffins said: “I’m excited for this new challenge in Superstock 1000. With Nico and Geoff onboard, I’m confident we can achieve strong results.”

Graham commented: "I have known Sam and his family for over 10 years now and I have always been a great believer in Sam's potential.

"I know we are about to see the best version of this young man on track in 2025 and that excites me.

"When Sam approached us about creating a team together, it was an easy decision.

"Two days later, the Its Worth a Punt Racing team was formed and we can't wait to get stuck in."

Team Manager Nico Mawhinney SAID: “With my experience helping riders and being a former rider myself, I believe I can help elevate Sam’s performance and race craft.

"The biggest challenge this year will be adapting to the bigger machinery. I believe we can do it together, with no pressure applied.”