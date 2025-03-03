Josh Brookes and Lee Jackson unveil DAO Racing 2025 BSB livery

DAO Racing unveil Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP for 2025 BSB

BSB
BSB

DAO Racing have unveiled their livery for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

The team have changed machinery and will use a pair of Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPs this season.

Josh Brookes and Lee Jackson form their all-new rider duo.

Two-time BSB champion Brookes has not raced with a Honda Fireblade since 2010, when he was runner-up in the championship.

Jackson was seventh in last year’s BSB on a Honda.

BSB
BSB

Brookes said: “I’m certainly well aware of the amount of work that has gone getting to now, the time and effort that has gone in by all the team from the end of last season until now to get the bike ready. 

"So, it is good to finally have the bike on display so everyone can get an idea of the hard work, the quality of work that the team have put in to get started this year. 

"It’s also another step closer to pre-season testing, which is what I’m truly looking forward to, getting going and riding the bike.

“I’ve had a huge amount of time on a bike throughout the off-season so I feel very well prepared for pre-season testing. 

"I just want to get out to Spain, get going with the bike, understanding the package as it is for British Superbikes and refining it further. 

"Of course, Lee has very good knowledge of the bike, so we can initially rely on his feedback, but once I’ve got a feeling for the bike, we’ll very quickly be making changes and making the bike feel more like my own.”

Jackson said: “I am looking forward to starting 2025; obviously for me staying on a Honda is a great thing, continuing to build on the experience and my previous knowledge of the bike. 

"Joining DAO Racing, a team who are looking for some great achievements in BSB and are really motivated to support me and Josh in aiming for some great results this year is great. 

"For me my key focus is being at the front and of course eventually fighting for the championship. So, I’m really forward to getting started, getting to know the team and getting stuck into testing in a few weeks.”

Jonny Bagnall, Team Manager, said: “It’s no secret that this year, we’ve made quite a few significant changes, building from the ground up. 

"We’re finally pleased to reveal our new livery, retaining some of its classic DAO style, but with a fresh new background colour. We’re really excited to take our first steps towards the start of the season. The team just can’t wait to get going.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

