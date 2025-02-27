PBM Ducati announces BSB 2025 title sponsor

The PBM Ducati team has announced a continuation of its title sponsor agreement with electrical installation equipment supplier Hager UK.

The company took on the title sponsorship position last season, when PBM downsized from two bikes to one, running only Glenn Irwin – the Carrickfergus rider continuing on PBM’s Ducati Panigale V4 R in 2025 as he looks for his first BSB title.

“Our relationship with PBM continues to go from strength to strength and we are delighted to continue our position as title sponsor for the 2025 season,” said Bruce Davies, managing director at Hager UK.

“The PBM VIP experience and being part of the most successful team in BSB history is something which all of our guests absolutely love and it’s always amazing to be part of such a professional and successful outfit.

“We can’t wait to welcome more Hager guests to each round this year for an unforgettable experience and what looks set to be an exciting and hopefully very successful season for the Hager PBM Ducati Racing team.”

Jordan Bird, PBM Racing Team co-owner, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to once again be able to announce a partnership with Hager. It’s fantastic news that Hager has decided to continue with us after our first year as a new team and we’re all very happy and excited ahead of what will be our 11th season together.

“Hager has been a key member of our team and we are very grateful for their loyalty over the last 11 years and we hope this will continue and we can build more success together.”