Josh Davis Motorsport announces new title sponsorship

New title sponsor for British Supersport Championship team

BSB
BSB

Josh Davis Motorsport has confirmed a new title sponsor for 2025.

Uggly & Co have been confirmed ahead of the 2025 British Supersport Championship season.

The company are a motorcycle lifestyle and clothing brand.

JDM have three riders in this year’s Supersport class - Carter Brown, Morgan Mclaren-Wood and Adam Brown.

James Cook will represent the team in the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship.

Al and Tooey, Uggly & Co, Co-Owners, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to step on board to become title sponsor of the JDM team in 2025.

“We have watched the team closely over the last year and love the way the work and the way they wish to promote and develop young riders within the industry.

“They look professional and we know this year will be successful for them.

“They have a great work ethic, and we are proud as Uggly & Co to support them this season and hopefully in the future."

Josh Davis, Team Owner of JDM, said: "Considering we've only been an established team for just one season we are delighted to gain the support and sponsorship from Uggly & Co.

“It's great that a company that are so well established within the sport want to support us, it's a real credit and something we are very proud of.

“We've worked extremely hard over the last year, and we can't wait for the 2025 season.

“We have a strong team of young, up and coming riders and we know we can develop them and be a force to be reckoned with this year."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
17m ago
Verdict on road racer’s death; inquest hears of reports into spectator on track
road racing
F1 News
43m ago
Liam Lawson privately tests Red Bull F1 car ahead of debut
Liam Lawson drove the RB19 at Jerez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set to miss Thailand MotoGP after new injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko's "logical" admission after Aston Martin's £1bn bid to sign Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari boss urges Lewis Hamilton feedback to develop SF-25 F1 2025 car
Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for F1 2025

More News

BSB News
2h ago
Josh Davis Motorsport announces new title sponsorship
BSB
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari’s data on 2025 F1 car after shakedown “a good first sign”
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Explained: Key changes to Mercedes W16 F1 2025 car to "remedy" past flaws
Mercedes' 2025 F1 challenger
F1 News
3h ago
FIRST LOOK: Mercedes' unveil first F1 car post-Lewis Hamilton for 2025
The Mercedes W16
MotoGP News
4h ago
Shock rumour in Austria of BMW buyout before KTM survival vote
KTM