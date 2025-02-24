Josh Davis Motorsport announces new title sponsorship

Josh Davis Motorsport has confirmed a new title sponsor for 2025.

Uggly & Co have been confirmed ahead of the 2025 British Supersport Championship season.

The company are a motorcycle lifestyle and clothing brand.

JDM have three riders in this year’s Supersport class - Carter Brown, Morgan Mclaren-Wood and Adam Brown.

James Cook will represent the team in the Kawasaki British Superteen Championship.

Al and Tooey, Uggly & Co, Co-Owners, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to step on board to become title sponsor of the JDM team in 2025.

“We have watched the team closely over the last year and love the way the work and the way they wish to promote and develop young riders within the industry.

“They look professional and we know this year will be successful for them.

“They have a great work ethic, and we are proud as Uggly & Co to support them this season and hopefully in the future."

Josh Davis, Team Owner of JDM, said: "Considering we've only been an established team for just one season we are delighted to gain the support and sponsorship from Uggly & Co.

“It's great that a company that are so well established within the sport want to support us, it's a real credit and something we are very proud of.

“We've worked extremely hard over the last year, and we can't wait for the 2025 season.

“We have a strong team of young, up and coming riders and we know we can develop them and be a force to be reckoned with this year."