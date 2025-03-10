MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery

John McPhee and Charlie Nesbitt have displayed the MasterMac Honda livery for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

This is the third year of the alliance between the Hawk Racing Team and MasterMac, a specialist-surfacing contractor.

Nesbitt, who achieved BSB podiums last year, will be joined for the upcoming season by a rookie teammate in McPhee.

McPhee said: “To unveil the 2025 MasterMac Honda at the Scottish Bike Show is something really special for me.

"The hard work and effort from the team over winter hasn’t gone unnoticed and they have really gone to town on every little detail - the bike looks amazing. Now I’m ready and excited for our first outing ready for the season.”

Nesbitt said: “It’s been great to meet the fans at the Scottish Bike Show and unveil the new livery for this season.

"The bike looks amazing and I can’t wait to get out and ride it now I think the full colours will really stand out on track.”

Steve Hicken concluded: “Everyone involved with the Hawk Racing team are happy to unveil our 2025 livery here at the Scottish Motorcycle Show.

"A lot of work goes on behind the scenes during the winter to be ready for the new season, so to be able to launch our livery here with the Scottish fans has been great.

"Both John and Charlie are ready to get started, so now are going to continue working towards the first test, so that we can start the championship in the best possible position.”