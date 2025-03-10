MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery

2025 British Superbike Championship livery for MasterMac Honda unveiled

BSB
BSB

John McPhee and Charlie Nesbitt have displayed the MasterMac Honda livery for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

This is the third year of the alliance between the Hawk Racing Team and MasterMac, a specialist-surfacing contractor.

Nesbitt, who achieved BSB podiums last year, will be joined for the upcoming season by a rookie teammate in McPhee.

McPhee said: “To unveil the 2025 MasterMac Honda at the Scottish Bike Show is something really special for me. 

"The hard work and effort from the team over winter hasn’t gone unnoticed and they have really gone to town on every little detail - the bike looks amazing. Now I’m ready and excited for our first outing ready for the season.”

Nesbitt said: “It’s been great to meet the fans at the Scottish Bike Show and unveil the new livery for this season. 

"The bike looks amazing and I can’t wait to get out and ride it now I think the full colours will really stand out on track.”

Steve Hicken concluded: “Everyone involved with the Hawk Racing team are happy to unveil our 2025 livery here at the Scottish Motorcycle Show. 

"A lot of work goes on behind the scenes during the winter to be ready for the new season, so to be able to launch our livery here with the Scottish fans has been great. 

"Both John and Charlie are ready to get started, so now are going to continue working towards the first test, so that we can start the championship in the best possible position.” 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
43m ago
McLaren concern raised as Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry could become “more personal”
Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris
BSB News
48m ago
MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery
BSB
MotoGP News
48m ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta reveals positive update on KTM’s MotoGP future
KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
RR News
53m ago
Fear about the Red Arrows missing 2025 Isle of Man TT is addressed
Red Arrows
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mika Hakkinen’s verdict on what Lewis Hamilton can achieve at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Here is the completed grid
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Route back into F1 mooted for Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Jacques Villeneuve questions Mercedes over Kimi Antonelli “It’s too much too soon”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli