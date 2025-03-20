Danny Buchan becomes ambassador for BSB Superteens series

Danny Buchan has been announced as an ambassador for the BSB support series, Kawasaki British Superteens.

The one-make series, which debuted in 2024 with Kawasaki ZX-4RR machinery, will enter its second season in May, with Buchan’s ambassadorial role also getting him involved with the riders in a mentor role.

Buchan “will be at all eight rounds of the 2025 Championship,” a Kawasaki press release reads, “helping every rider in the class to not only hone their race craft on track but also how to approach racing and their motorsports careers off track.”

The former racer, who retired from competition at the end of last season after two years struggling with injury, explained that he is “excited” about his new role.

“Obviously I was excited to get the call up from Kawasaki with this opportunity,” said Buchan, who was crowned National Superstock Champion twice as a Kawasaki rider (2014 and 2017), and won the FS-3 Kawasaki team’s first British Superbike Championship race at Knockhill in 2019.

“I was one of the first Team Green riders back in 2010 and my roots run deep with Kawasaki, so helping out today’s young riders with the experience I have gained in all my years of racing was a no brainer.

“It takes so much effort by everyone involved and I was lucky enough to have some real important figures around me when coming through the ranks, such as Nick Morgan from MSS Performance who helped catapult my career with his knowledge of the sport so I hope I can do the same with these youngsters, help kickstart their careers and help steer them in the right direction for their years ahead in the sport.

“I’m looking forward to meeting them all at round one in May.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK, added: “We are excited to welcome Danny [Buchan] back to Kawasaki and Team Green this year!

“We have had a successful and enjoyable relationship with Danny for over a decade and we are pleased that he has agreed to work with us and our Superteen Championship in 2025.

“We want to give the youngsters in this series the best possible platform to shine, and we believe that alongside the awesome ZX-4RR, having Danny bring his knowledge and experience to these young racers will be the perfect combination.

“We hope that every rider takes full advantage of this opportunity throughout the season.”