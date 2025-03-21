Carl Fogarty reveals story behind new BSB team

The announcement of the Superbike Advocates Racing team joining the 2026 BSB grid would have been fairly significant in itself, but bringing in British racing legend Carl Fogarty to head up the squad as Team Principal has meant that anticipation for the 2026 season has taken off even before the 2025 season has begun.

Fogarty, who last managed a team in 2006 as part of his World Superbike Foggy Petronas FP1 project, said that the plan to bring the Australian-based Superbike Advocates squad to BSB for 2026 began at last year’s Classic Bike Show.

“It came about through a bit of a chance meeting with [Superbike Advocates Racing owner] Lee Khouri’s right-hand man in the UK, he looks after his business affairs,” Fogarty told BritishSuperbike.com.

“He came to the Classic Bike Show last year; he brought some Foggy merchandise, funnily enough, and my guy who runs the merchandise stall, Tony, was saying that ‘Carl’s maybe looking to get back into racing, getting back into being involved with a team’.

“He said ‘I work for this guy in Australia who runs a Superbike team and he’s a big fan of Carl and he wants to run a team in the UK as well’.

“So, that’s where the initial conversation started. We spoke over the winter and he was really up for it and really wanted to do this, and here we go – all systems go for 2026.”

Fogarty added that the goals for the team are clear.

“Our intentions are to be very fast from the off, to be challenging for the wins straight away with the team that we’ve got, with the experience of the Jackson Racing team; with the Ducati – a proven winning bike – and myself,” he said.

“The image of the bike, the team – everything is going to look right, we’re going to have a strong presence there, we really are.”

Results aren’t the whole picture, though, and the former World Champion wants to find some enjoyment from the experience, too.

“We want to have fun as well, I want to enjoy this probably more than when I was racing – I didn’t really enjoy it unless I was winning, and even then I was thinking about the next race straight away,” he said.

“So, I want to put a bit of a smile on my face and enjoy the experience of racing the British Superbike Championship – which I’ve always been a fan of, I’ve alway followed it passionately. But we want to win as well, and that’s important.”