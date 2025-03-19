Carl Fogarty announces racing return with new BSB team

Former World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty will return to the race track in 2026 with a new Ducati BSB team.

The four-time World Champion, who was recently announced to be a part of an upcoming WorldSBK celebration at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, will be Team Principal at a new team running under the Superbike Advocates Racing banner with Ducati machinery.

The move marks a return to management for Fogarty after the Petronas Foggy FP1 project of the early-to-mid-2000s.

“I am looking forward to being back racing,” Fogarty told BritishSuperbike.com.

“I am older and wiser now than when I ran a team before and that was a development bike, but this time we will be on a proven bike that can win.

“We want to hit the ground running straight away and be in a position to win races from the off.”

He added: “I love the racing in BSB. Of the three championships I follow – MotoGP, World Superbikes and BSB – it is my favourite one.

“That’s because of how close the racing is, the nature of the circuits that they race on, the power of the bikes and the way that the electronics don’t interfere with the riders, they control it and I can relate to that from when I raced.

“I’m happy to be part of this and with my racing knowledge and experience, being involved with this race team is incredibly exciting.”

While Fogarty will be Team Principal, the Superbike Advocates team will be set up by Lecha Khouri for the 2026 BSB season.

Khouri is the face of Supercar Advocates – “an outfit that owns several racing teams,” BritishSuperbike.com says, including an Australian Superbike Championship team.

The Superbike Advocates Racing squad in BSB will work alongside the established Jackson Racing outfit.

“This news of Carl Fogarty joining Superbike Advocates Racing in BSB for 2026 is absolutely exciting,” said Khouri.

“He is a true legend in his own right, a past champion with Ducati, and one of my favorite riders of all time, so this is a dream come true for our team.

“This new venture will elevate our brand to new heights while delivering thrilling entertainment to fans worldwide. It’s an exciting adventure, and this is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs added: “I warmly welcome Carl and Lecha to BSB and wish them every success with the project.

“The timing is significant as we enter the 30th anniversary of the halcyon period of Superbikes that Carl Fogarty was at the forefront of and the 30th anniversary of the start of the modern era of BSB as well.

“The 2025 season is hugely anticipated, so to then be building already for the 2026 season is really positive and exciting.”