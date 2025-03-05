Carl Fogarty to headline World Superbike “celebration” at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Carl Fogarty’s 1995 World Superbike title is set to be celebrated at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Carl Fogarty after winning both races at the 1995 German World Superbike. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Carl Fogarty after winning both races at the 1995 German World Superbike. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will include a “celebration” of Carl Fogarty’s 1995 World Superbike title.

The 1995 title was Fogarty’s second in World Superbikes after securing a maiden crown in 1994.

Two more titles came in 1998 and 1999, but Goodwood suggests that 1995’s was the English rider’s “most impressive,” as he took 13 victories, including doubles at Hockenheim, Donington, Brands Hatch, and Assen.

“This year at the Festival of Speed, [Carl] Fogarty will be reunited with the Ducati 916 that he rode to championship glory in 1995,” a Goodwood Festival of Speed statement reads.

“He’ll be in action on the famous Goodwood Hill across all four days of the event.”

The statement adds that Fogarty will be there as part of a “huge celebration of World Superbikes at the 2025 Festival of Speed,” which will include “More than 40 bikes and several riders from the series’ golden era of the 1990s”.

“I’ve had such a great time at the Festival of Speed over the years, riding up the Hill on all sorts,” said Fogarty.

“I haven’t seen my 1995 Ducati 916 for a while, so I’m looking forward to being reunited with the bike across the weekend.

He added: “It’s great that WorldSBK is getting a moment in the spotlight and fans can see the bikes up close in the paddocks before they take to the Hill.”

Fogarty and his 1995 916 will also be a part of what FoS is calling its ‘Summer of ‘95’ celebration, with more from this to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2025 Festival of Speed takes place on 10-13 July.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
Awkward Carlos Sainz snub of James Vowles caught by Netflix
Carlos Sainz
WSBK News
13m ago
Carl Fogarty to headline World Superbike “celebration” at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Carl Fogarty after winning both races at the 1995 German World Superbike. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stefan Pierer steps down from KTM executive board in wake of restructuring
Stefan Pierer, MotoGP 2025
F1 News
1h ago
F1 2025 teammates who are “both feisty” tipped for “fireworks” in the garage
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull points finger at two F1 rivals in fresh ‘mini-DRS’ row
Red Bull

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari still adapting to radical design tweak after race pace struggles in F1 testing
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez makes surprising 2025 Ducati MotoGP comparison
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Rivals respond to Nicolo Bulega’s “10 out of 10” Australian WorldSBK performance
Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
NASCAR News
1h ago
Red Bull’s chequered history in NASCAR Cup Series
Red Bull Trackhouse
RR News
2h ago
Epic Sidecar head-to-head battle set for 2025 Southern 100
Ben Birchall, Kevin Rousseau, 2024 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.