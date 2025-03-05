Carl Fogarty to headline World Superbike “celebration” at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will include a “celebration” of Carl Fogarty’s 1995 World Superbike title.

The 1995 title was Fogarty’s second in World Superbikes after securing a maiden crown in 1994.

Two more titles came in 1998 and 1999, but Goodwood suggests that 1995’s was the English rider’s “most impressive,” as he took 13 victories, including doubles at Hockenheim, Donington, Brands Hatch, and Assen.

“This year at the Festival of Speed, [Carl] Fogarty will be reunited with the Ducati 916 that he rode to championship glory in 1995,” a Goodwood Festival of Speed statement reads.

“He’ll be in action on the famous Goodwood Hill across all four days of the event.”

The statement adds that Fogarty will be there as part of a “huge celebration of World Superbikes at the 2025 Festival of Speed,” which will include “More than 40 bikes and several riders from the series’ golden era of the 1990s”.

“I’ve had such a great time at the Festival of Speed over the years, riding up the Hill on all sorts,” said Fogarty.

“I haven’t seen my 1995 Ducati 916 for a while, so I’m looking forward to being reunited with the bike across the weekend.

He added: “It’s great that WorldSBK is getting a moment in the spotlight and fans can see the bikes up close in the paddocks before they take to the Hill.”

Fogarty and his 1995 916 will also be a part of what FoS is calling its ‘Summer of ‘95’ celebration, with more from this to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2025 Festival of Speed takes place on 10-13 July.