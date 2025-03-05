Rivals respond to Nicolo Bulega’s “10 out of 10” Australian WorldSBK performance

Nicolo Bulega’s supremacy over the World Superbike field was absolute in Australia, as the Italian topped both days of the pre-event test and then all sessions on the race weekend itself, too.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider flew home from WorldSBK’s only non-European round in 2025 with a 26-point championship lead thanks to his 62-point maximum score on the weekend, having gone unchallenged in any of the three races.

His performance prompted congratulations from some of his rivals, including reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, to whom Bulega was the closest challenger in 2024.

“Congratulations to him because he is very strong normally here,” said Toprak Razgatlioglu, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Phillip Island.

“He did a very good job and he’s very strong starting the season. He deserves it.

“This year I think we are fighting more, especially in the European races. Congratulations to all the Ducatis.”

Bulega’s Ducati stablemates were also impressed by his performance, with Danilo Petrucci labelling it a “10 out of 10”.

The Barni Spark rider said: “10 out of 10. Leading all the sessions – he was absolutely faster than everyone. Not many thoughts.

“I really like Nicolo [Bulega]. Let’s say, I have a good relationship with all the riders, I really enjoy to race here in World Superbike, but Nicolo this year is really committed and I think with one year of experience he will play a good fight with Toprak [Razgatlioglu].

“For sure, Phillip Island is always a quite different track, that [means] maybe we will see the real potential of everyone from Portimao onwards, but at the moment Nicolo was doing another job.”

Scott Redding his own congratulations to Bulega on a performance he described as “phenomenal”.

“I have no words,” Redding said. Honestly, he was phenomenal. Every time he exited pit lane I think he just put cruise control and he just [rode his pace].

“In the second race I think he didn’t get as much of a lead, the gap I don’t think was as big as the first race – because I could still see him!

“But he was riding phenomenally, his style here is just matching one-to-one [with the track].

“I think he’ll be a very strong competitor this year, and someone that I look up to try and ride like, because he is the fastest guy and his riding style at the minute is really phenomenal.

“So, let’s see if I can try and match [his speed].”

Bulega’s Aruba.it Racing Ducati teammate and two-time WorldSBK Champion was cautious about extrapolating Phillip Island’s results over the rest of the season.

“It’s very soon to say about the championship, especially because this track is a bit special, it’s very different from the others, and also we had tests at the beginning of the week,” Bautista said.

“So, it’s not like a [normal] track, especially because Nicolo [Bulega] is really fast here – he will be fast everywhere; but I think Toprak [Razgatlioglu] struggled in this circuit, but in the next one in Portimao he is stronger.

“So, I don’t know if this is the reality of the championship, we have to wait a couple of races more to see what is the real condition of every rider and the real performance of each one.”