Gigi Dall’Igna tells Toprak Razgatlioglu “the truth” about Ducati grievance

Gigi Dall’Igna has had his say on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s complaint about Ducati in the World Superbike Championship.

Reigning WSBK champion Razgatlioglu ended a miserable season-opening Australia round by threatening to quit the series.

He was left unhappy with what he perceived to be a ‘Ducati Cup’ after the Italian manufacturer, who also dominate MotoGP, ruled both races at Phillip Island.

“I have immense respect for Razgatlioglu because he had a wonderful season last year,” Ducati boss Dall’Igna told GPOne.

“He won 13 races in a row. The truth is that, last year, it was really a BMW Cup!

“In the sense that he dominated from start to finish. Then, as always, things in racing change.

“I don’t think it’s a Ducati Cup. Rather, we certainly have an incredible line-up of riders.”

Gigi Dall'Igna on Ducati WorldSBK stars

Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega won both Superpoles, then both races, in Australia.

It gave last year’s championship runner-up a big start in the battle for the 2025 title against Razgatlioglu.

“He said that the sensations he has with the bike are really incredible. He never had that before,” Dall’Igna said.

“Last year he was a rookie, and he won at Phillip Island. With an extra year of experience, obviously everything normally comes better.”

Alvaro Bautista, who struggled last year but opted against retirement to race again in 2025, had a better first round than he expected.

“He actually did,” Dall’Igna said. “He was a bit worried after the first tests in Australia but also because we weren’t able to really ride much.

“Instead he had a really good test in Australia. He also managed to find the right feeling with the bike.

“He made a wonderful recovery so we hope to continue like that. It won’t be easy because Phillip Island is a circuit that especially favours us.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and see what happens in other races.”