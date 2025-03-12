Davey Todd: “It wasn’t a choice of my own to stay in Superstock last year…”

Davey Todd has reiterated that he didn’t want to remain in the Superstock class in 2024.

Todd was overlooked in favour of Rory Skinner by TAS Racing for a British Superbike Championship race seat on their Cheshire Mouldings BMW last season.

However, with TAS Racing he claimed a career-best year which yielded the Superstock title plus his maiden Isle of Man TT race win.

Todd’s 2025 has already included a major change - leaving FHO Racing, where he was set to team up with Peter Hickman, to co-founding 8TEN Racing together, with support from BMW Motorrad.

“It’s been a change-up, I guess not so much last minute because it was sort of worked out a while back,” Todd told the Belfast Newsletter.

“But it’s something really exciting that’s happened with racing under a new banner with 8TEN Racing, myself and Hickman.

“We’re supported by BMW so we’re still on the M1000RR, the 2025 model that’s just been built, and I’m back on the Padgett’s 600 as well – two things I’m really excited about.

“Not saying too much, it wasn’t a choice of my own to stay in Superstock last year and I wanted to be in Superbike.

“So now I’ve got the opportunity to be in the Superbike class and I want to do a good job there as well.”

Skinner, who was picked instead of Todd by TAS Racing in 2024, finished 17th overall in the British Superbike Championship.

His year was highlighted by a victory at Knockhill, on home ground in Scotland.

However, Skinner’s season was also disrupted by injury.

TAS Racing will switch from BMW to Ducati this year, and have signed up Skinner again.

Todd will have the opportunity to pit his wits against Skinner - and against the TAS Racing team who overlooked him - over a full BSB campaign in 2025.

Todd is arriving into his debut BSB season after a career-best year.

He won races at all the major road racing events, including the Isle of Man TT, as well as capturing a second National Superstock title.

His new teammate Hickman was 15th in BSB in 2024.