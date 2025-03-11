Team IWR unveil 2025 BSB livery

Team IWR have unveiled their livery for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

The Honda was displayed at sponsor SendMyBag’s headquarters in Northern Ireland.

The alliance between the team and their title sponsor is new for 2025.

Scott Swann will represent Team IWR in BSB, stepping up the class for the first time.

Swann raced in the National Superstock Championship last year.

Simon Reid will race for Team IWR in the Superstock class this season.

Team Owner Ian Woollacott said: “It is exciting to finally take the covers off our new SendMyBag Racing by IWR Honda Fireblade and show the fans our new look for the 2025 season.

“We are looking forward to working with our new title sponsor SendMyBag this year and both Scott and Simon are both really looking forward to getting testing underway now.”