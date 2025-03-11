Suzuki 2025 National Sportbike entrant named

Asher Durham has been named as Powerslide Motorcycles’ rider for 2025.

He will team up with Taylor Morton in the National Sportbike Championship.

The official Suzuki entrants will be equipped with a GSX-8R.

Durham will make his debut in the Sportbike class. He was third in the National Junior Superstock Championship in 2024.

Durham said: “I am super excited to get things underway this year. A massive thanks to Brad for putting it together and it is great to have Dave involved in the programme.

“We are highly motivated to have a strong season and our aims and goals are all the same, to fight for the title and put the Suzuki on top of the box. A huge thanks to all those involved and our loyal sponsors.”

Team Manager Dave Tyson said: “Back in the BSB paddock is where I wanted to be, so I just want to thank Brad and Suzuki for the opportunity to develop a bike so key for the future of racing.

“It is also fantastic to have the opportunity to work with a great young rider like Asher, who is also hungry to challenge for the title.

“There is a lot of work to do but we are all really looking forward to seeing Powerslide’s Suzuki challenge at the top of the standings.”

Team Owner Brad Clarke said: “I am personally excited for this season more than ever. Taylor showed the potential of the bike last year to get a top ten finish on only his second race and that is what interested Asher.

“He has decided to take this change of direction to get his career on track and I personally feel that we have a team capable of not just running near the front, but also winning.”