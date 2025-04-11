Decade-long Ducati team switch to Honda in BSB paddock

Two UK Military Veterans on Honda CBR1000RR-R SPs

BSB
BSB

A team who spent 10 years with Ducati are switching to Honda for 2025.

True Heroes Racing have made the decision for this season’s National Superstock Championship.

The unique racing team exists to support wounded, injured and sick UK Armed Forces personnel and Military Veterans.

True Heroes Racing will run two Honda CBR1000RR-R SPs in 2025.

Scott McFarlane and Charlie White, both UK Military Veterans, are their riders.

The team also plan a bigger presence in the BMW F 900 R Cup this year.

True Heroes Racing continue to count on support from TAG Racing and their motorcycle dealer sponsors Laguna Motorcycles.

True Heroes Racing Founder and Team Principle, Phil Spencer, said: "Our journey with the iconic Ducati brand came to a premature end after a change in Laguna's commercial plans.  

"This provided True Heroes Racing and all our beneficiaries with a fresh, new challenge and marks our return to the ultra-competitive Pirelli National Superstock class.

“It's also great to be re-invigorating our relationship with Rob Winfield and his TAG Racing outfit.  

"Rob was instrumental back in 2012 when I first formed True Heroes Racing, playing a huge part in enabling us to put our first bike on the track for a disabled rider.  

"In fact, our first ever track day at Snetterton was run in TAG Racing colours, using a donated set of #41 Shaun Winfield’s Triumph fairings.

“With the support we’ve received from all our sponsors, new and old, and the technical support we have already received from TAG Racing; we have put Scott, Charlie and the whole team on the very best footing to achieve our goals for this year and we can't thank TAG Racing and all our sponsors enough for that.  

"Preparations are well underway ahead of the start of the BSB season at Oulton Park, with both Scott and Charlie having had a few days of testing on their new bikes already, with more testing and further exciting news on the season ahead to follow."

Rob Winfield, TAG Racing Team Owner SAID: "As we continue to develop and push forward with our racing in both the Bennetts British Superbike and also the Pirelli National Superstock championships, it’s fantastic to see another Honda team join the grid. 

"We are delighted to be able to play a part in seeing True Heroes Racing envelop a new marque in 2025.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

