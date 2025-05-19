“Tough weekend” for Tommy Bridewell at Donington BSB: “We’ve got some work to do”

BSB’s 2025 tyre “hasn’t given us any advantage but it’s made our competitors faster,” according to Honda’s Tommy Bridewell.

Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
2023 British Superbike Champion Tommy Bridewell says the tyre BSB is using in 2025 has helped other manufacturers more than Honda.

BSB has run a single rear tyre option since the 2024 season, but this year's tyre is slightly softer, generally speaking, than last year's.

Two rounds and five races into the 2025 BSB season and Yamaha has been on the podium in all five races with Bradley Ray, who has won four of the five races so far, and also had reigning BSB Champion Kyle Ryde on the podium in the first two races at Donington; while Ducati has had podiums from Glenn Irwin, Leon Haslam (who also won Race 2 at Oulton Park), and Rory Skinner who grabbed his first podium of the season in Race 3 at Donington.

Honda is the only manufacturer other than Ducati and Yamaha to be on the podium this season, with a third place for DAO Racing’s Josh Brookes in Race 1 at Donington.

Honda Racing UK's Bridewell, meanwhile, has a best result this season of sixth this season, that coming in the first race at Oulton Park.

“Tough weekend, another tough weekend,” Bridewell told Crash.net after Race 3 at Donington.

“I think at the minute we’re just doing what we did last year. I’ve just said to the team that, for me, the new tyre hasn’t given us any advantage but it’s made our competitors faster.

“So, strange. Strange position to be in. My race times and my race pace is similar to last year when I was fighting for podiums and at the minute it’s only good enough for sixth, seventh area.

“We’ve got some work to do to try and analyse how we can make this new tyre work for us better.

“I think, until then, we’re not going to make a step forwards in truth.”

Expanding on this year’s tyre, Bridwell added: “In truth, the SC0 that we had last year is exactly the same as this [year’s] tyre, so grip-wise and speed-wise whereas it seems like it’s made everyone else faster it’s not made us faster.

“So, we’ve certainly got some work to do to try and analyse to see how we can make the tyre work better for us, really.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

