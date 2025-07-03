Tommy Bridewell aiming to “continue” Snetterton work at Knockhill BSB

After standing on the podium for the first time in 2025 at Snetterton, Tommy Bridewell is hoping to continue the positive momentum at Knockhill this weekend (4–6 July).

It was a complicated start to the season for Bridewell at the opening two rounds at Oulton Park and Donington – his best result being a sixth in the opening race of the season.

But the Snetterton BSB marked a step forward for the rider who finished runner-up in 2024 as he scored podiums in both Race 1 and Race 2.

Bridewell said this was about he and the Honda Racing UK team developing a better understanding of the CBR1000RR-R.

“For me, the last round at Snetterton was much stronger and we made a good step in understanding the bike,” Bridewell reflected.

“We still have weak areas, so this weekend is about continuing to work as positively as we did at Snetterton and carrying that progress forwards to close the gap a bit more to the guys who’ve been at the front so far.”

Looking to Knockhill, Bridewell was apprehensive about the weather.

“It sounds like we’re in for a weekend like last year with intermittent weather, a bit of everything in the mix, and so we’ll have to take it as it comes,” Bridewell said ahead of the Knockhill BSB.

“On the Saturday last year it was dry and I won that one, I was able to just ride away from them, and then the two races on Sunday were wet and pretty miserable!”

The 2023 BSB Champion continued, explaining the difficulty of the 1.3-mile (2km) Knockhill circuit.

“Knockhill is one of those rounds that I’d say is very nadgery,” he said.

“It’s not always about trying to be at the optimum pace for each corner, because often if you’re quick in one part you often won’t be quick in another. So it’s about stringing together a lap and balancing it all out as the best compromise, really.

“I don’t mind it, I think it’s a tricky circuit for a 230 bhp superbike, but it’s great to see the number of Scottish fans who come out to see us and to see the strong following that BSB has around the country.”