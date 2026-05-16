Max Cook “couldn’t have gone much better” in BSB race one at Donington

Max Cook had only just missed out on pole so had the pace to push into an early lead, moving away from race rivals Scott Redding and Kyle Ryde as he was the first rider to arrive at the rain on track in the opening BSB race at Donington Park.

Speaking to British Superbikes after the race, the AJN Steelstock bimota rider was happy with his performance, despite seeing the win slip away in the rain.

“It was really good actually. It couldn’t have gone much better. Well It could of I guess, I could have been sat there (Redding’s seat) but overall I had a great race, obviously.”

Cook explained the first positive he could take was a strong start, something the number 30 had been trying to improve for a while:

“Led it from the start. Had a nice start, which has been a weak point of mine over the years, so I’m glad to get that ironed out and lead and kept the pace going and it was really helpful when we came here last month for the test.

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We actually did a race sim, which was, you know, was really good for me to do. So I basically just had to do that again and obviously you do have the added pressure of everybody behind you and things and the rain certainly didn’t help.”

The Ducati riders had not had the same time at Donington, but Cook still had two all over his rear, when the light rain caused him to alter his lap to miss the painted curbs for a safer line, ultimately costing the lead and dropping him to third:

“I just felt relaxed, which was the opposite of Oulton Park, and learned from mistakes there and brought it to here and, yeah, things were really good.

I think the rain came halfway through the race, and it was just a little sprinkle, but you know, when we’re running paint and stuff, and I kind of took it a little bit too careful and didn’t run it as much as what I should and lost a lot of time.”

Cook made up a place as Ryde then also showed caution, allowing Redding to stay ahead at the time when the race was red-flagged, but the bimota rider was happy to secure a podium for the new BSB team for the first time this season, adding:

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“Overall I’m really happy with the result. The bike was working good. Even up to the end, you know, things started to heat up a little bit, and it was nice to be there and be part of that.”

