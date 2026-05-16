2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)

The first race of the Donington BSB round went to Scott Redding, taking his first win of the season as the red flag came out to halt the race as the rain hammered down at Donington Park.

The start saw Max Cook get the holeshot from second on he grid and lead by turn one, pulling out a gap, with Kyle Ryde and Redding in hot pursuit, the only other riders able to handle the pace.

Redding set a new in-race lap record to sit all over Ryde on his Hager PBM Ducati, with the two again together on track as they had been in most of the previous sessions, checking each others lines out.

The trio were close again as the first spots of rain arrived. Cook was unsure of sticking his AJN Steelstock bimota on the paint so altered his line and lost time.

That allowed Ryde a look, the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider was in good form, looking to build on his Oulton Park triple, beginning by dominating the weekend after topping Friday and then securing pole position, earned with a new lap record.

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With the number 30 wide on lap 14, all three dangled their leg as grip vanished, with Ryde taking over out front.

The penultimate lap saw the rain worsen - Redding had just taken over out front with a confident push at the Old Haripin and lead over the line as the #1 bike showed caution, hand up on the Ducati as the weather worsened.

The trio saw their laps count, leaving Redding the winner for the first time this season, on the anniversary of his first Donington win in the 125cc class as a 15 year old.The rest of the positions behind went back to the previous lap, such was the gap.

Cook took advantage to go back into second, for just his third podium in the class and first at Donington Park, with the previous two coming at Thruxton.

Ryde was happy to ick up third and add to his championship tally.

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The pack behind had been in a fierce six way battle for position, with Leon Haslam holding on out front to be the best of the rest for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Christian Iddon made up the most places in the race from 12th on the grid to take fifth, the top Yamaha performer for Sencat Racing.

Rory Skinner was sixth for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, while Bradley Ray, who was as high as fourth and as low as ninth was raced into seventh for McAMS Yamaha.

Storm Stacey placed eighth for Bathams AJN Racing, with Danny Kent dropping to the back of the group in ninth on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

Lee Jackson was a distant 10th for DAO Racing, ahead of team-mate Josh Brookes who fought his way into the points from 16th on the grid.

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Glenn Irwin was a disappointing 12th on the second Nitrous Competitions bike.

The remaining points on offer went to Joe Talbot, who was declared fit after his qualifying crash in 13th for bimota, 14th placed Luke Hedger for Whitecliffe CDH Racing and Jason O'Halloran, who picked up 15th for Honda Racing UK.

Only one other rider finished the race, MasterMac’s Rhys Irwin with the rest of the bikes having already retired.

Peter Hickman didn’t get started after stalling at lights out, with the marshals pulling his BMW from he grid.



Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

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Old Lap record : Glenn Irwin 1m 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)

New lap record: Scott Redding 1m 26.882s (Ducati, Race1, 2026)

Old Pole lap record : Scott Redding 1m 26.781s (Q2, Ducati, 2025)

New lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 26.123s (Ducati, 2026, Q2)



2025

Round 2

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)

Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Josh Brookes)

Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Glenn Irwin)

Race 3: 1. Bradely Ray (2.Glenn Irwin, 3. Rory Skinner)

Round 8 (Showdown)

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Qualifying: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race1: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 2: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Scott Redding, 3 Rory Skinner)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Bradley Ray, 3. Scott Redding)

Race 4: 1. Kyle Ryde (2. Rory Skinner, 3. Scott Redding)



Championship standings

Arriving with a six point lead, taking the championship approach and not risking a fall saw Ryde extend his advantage to an eight point gap, only losing two points by dropping to third, with a total of 68.

Haslam remains second overall on 60, with Redding moving up to third after a win, om 51 points, the same total as Ray.

A podium finish pulls Cook into the top five, with 45 points.

Talbot remains the top rookie as the only newcomer to score, now on 19 points, tied with Glenn Irwin.

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