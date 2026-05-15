2026 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results

Results from day one of the second round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Donington Park, where a lap record secured the top spot for Kyle Ryde.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2026
© Ian Hopgood Photography
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Kyle Ryde topped Pre-Qualifying with a new lap record and lead the riders into Q2 for the second BSB round of the season, at Donington Park.

The final session of the day saw the Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider take back over at the top, securing his automatic Q2 spot in style, with a new outright lap record of 1m 26.701s, building on his triple victory to start the season at Oulton Park.

It was only the session before that Max Cook had set a new record lap of his own, backed up by second, just 0.063 slower on the bimota.

Cook and Scott Redding both left it late to leave the pits but made the most of their time on track. The Hager PBM Ducati rider was able to pick up one place at the chequered flag, finishing third.

Fourth went to Glenn Irwin, who improved massively following Redding around on the second Nitrous Competitions bike, while managing an arm issue.

Leon Haslam was working on his bike issues while securing fifth on the Moto Rapido Ducati, the first rider over half a second away from the new benchmark lap.

Charlie Nesbitt made huge gains in the final session of the day for sixth for TAG Honda, as did Andrew Irwin on his way to seventh for MET fonaCAB Racing.

Ryan Vickers picked up the pace for eighth for Honda to place eighth, ahead of Bradley Ray, who had issues to iron out after his crash earlier in the day, so feels there is more to come than his ninth on day one suggests for McAMS Yamaha.

Christian Iddon completed the top ten for Sencat Yamaha.

The final two Q2 places went to rookie Joe Talbot, his experience at the one round he took part in as a replacement at Donington in 2025 at the end of the season helping the rookie to 11th, completing a strong opening day for bimota, with Storm Stacey having a nervous wait in 12th.

Sat in the garage after his exhaust issues from Oulton Park returned, the Bathams AJN Steelstock rider was in the final Q2 spot.

A speedy run out of the pits saw the Ducati rider out on track for a final flying laps, with seven second to spare, but it was not needed as there was no challenge coming in from the riders behind.

Josh Brookes was the rider just missing out, 0.066s slower than Stacey in 13th for DAO Racing.

There was an early fall for Richard Kerr the the Melbourne Hairpin.

Rory Skinner had a technical issue on leaving the pits for the final ten minutes, the Cheshire Mouldings team worked hard on the Yamaha, but the Scottish rider did not get any further track action, dropping to 16th.


Full results for the 2026 Donington Park BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - PQ

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1m 26.701s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.083s
3Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.326s
4Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.342s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+0.565s
6Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.569s
7Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+0.571s
8Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.574s
9Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.663s
10Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.671s
11Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.724s
12Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.746s
   

Riders to Q1

 
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.812s
14Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.857s
15Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.865s
16Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.911s
17Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.044s
18Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.447s
19Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.515s
20Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.544s
21Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1.598s
22Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.685s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+3.006s
24Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.223s


 

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Lap record : Glenn Irwin 1m 26.832s (Ducati, 2025)
New lap record: Kyle Ryde 1m 26.701s (PQ, Ducati, 2026)
Pole lap record : Scott Redding 1m 26.781s (Q2, Ducati, 2025)

2025:

Round 2

Qualifying: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Glenn Irwin)
Race 1: 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde, 3. Josh Brookes)
Race 2 (sprint) 1. Bradley Ray (2. Kyle Ryde 3. Glenn Irwin)
Race 3: 1. Bradely Ray (2.Glenn Irwin, 3. Rory Skinner)

Round 8 (Showdown)

Qualifying: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race1: 1 Scott Redding (2. Kyle Ryde, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 2: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Scott Redding, 3 Rory Skinner)
Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2. Bradley Ray, 3. Scott Redding)
Race 4: 1. Kyle Ryde (2. Rory Skinner, 3. Scott Redding)

FP2

The second session saw the official lap record fall to bimota’s Cook, who was fastest at the pre-season test at Donington, topping his first BSB session.

Ryde was right on his heels, just 0.139s slower, with Stacey completing the top three, the only other rider within half a second of the new benchmark.

Redding was a comfortable fourth, putting in a long run, with Haslam leaving it late to finish FP2 inside the top five.

Talbot was again the top rookie in the session in sixth on the second bimota entry, completing more laps than anyone, with 17.

Ray was a cautious ninth after his earlier fall.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)1m 26.805s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.139s
3Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.462s
4Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.536s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+0.599s
6Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.795s
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.825s
8Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.829s
9Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.874s
10Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.875s
11Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.939s
12Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+1.005s
13Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.125s
14Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.152s
15Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.198s
16Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.272s
17Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.281s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.586s
19Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.628s
20Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.712s
21Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.894s
22Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.302s
23Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.916s
24Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+3.148s

 

FP1

The first session on track was initially a close affair until Redding put in a series of late laps, the best of which pulled him over half a second clear of the field.

That left Ryde second and Vickers third on similar times, while Danny Kent was also just over half a second behind, as was Ray, who lead before his late fall at Redgate, leaving his Yamaha looking second hand.

Talbot was the best of the newcomers, just behind his bimota team-mate cook in seventh, and just ahead of fellow rookie IlyaMikhalchik in eighth.

Glenn Irwin was ninth, while Haslam was off the pace in 16th.

There were further crashes for both MasterMac riders, EugeneMcManus and Rhys Irwin, with Nesbitt and Iddon also sliding off track.

FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)1m 27.317s
2Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.552s
3Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.557s
4Danny KentGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.562s
5Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.592s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.597s
7Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.623s
8Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+0.837s
9Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.968s
10Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+1.053s
11Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.088s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.115s
13Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.152s
14Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.173s
15Charlie NesbittGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.223s
16Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati)+1.227s
17Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.240s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.709s
19Jason O'HalloranAUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.909s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.176s
21Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.219s
22Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.281s
23Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.434s
24Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+2.782s

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