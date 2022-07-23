2022 British Superbike Brands Hatch- Race Results (1)

Jason O’Halloran made a late break after a frantic battle over the last few laps to win the Sprint Race at Brands HAtch, round five of the championship.

The McAMS Yamaha rider lead home a team 1-2 echoing their qualifying performance, where the Australian had showed his immense pace with a lap record.

British Superbikes Brands Hatch Race Result (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 21m26.871s 2 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha 0.665s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati 1.056s 4 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 1.353s 5 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 4.411s 6 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati 5.502s 7 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 6.140s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki 6.761s 9 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 6.969s 10 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki 10.355s 11 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW 10.402s 12 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki 16.201s 13 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati 16.515s 14 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 22.018s 15 Josh Owens GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki 22.700s 16 Luke Mossey GBR TAG Racing Honda 23.201s 17 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 23.442s 18 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK 23.865s 19 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda 29.552s 20 Dan Jones GBR Iforce BMW 32.052s 21 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki 33.629s 22 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK 34.383s 23 Liam Delves GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki 14 laps 24 James East GBR Kawasaki - NP Racing 14 laps 25 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 8 laps 26 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports 7 laps 27 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 5 laps 28 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki 2 laps 29 Dan Linfoot GBR IForce BMW 2laps 30 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK 0 laps 31 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW 0 laps

The Australian showed confidence leading the race after his storming start and any overtake was immediately fought back from. After surviving his own wobble, his team-mate Tarran Mackenzie had his own moment on the Yamaha, allowing O’Halloran the opportunity to pull out a small gap, which he managed to the line as the battle for position continued to roar on behind him.

‘The O Show’ now has five wins in seven and three in a row after his strong showing at Knockhill.

The Exhilarating battle for second saw Tarran Mackenzie claim his first podium of the season.

Comeback complete for Mackenzie

With the five week break allowing his broken bones to heal and recent track experience after his belated World Superbike wildcard taking place over the summer Tarran Mackenzie looked ready to mount his title defence.

Fourth on Friday, became a front row start and then his first front row after putting in several passes at Druids, the most used overtaking spot. His final lunge saw him claim second from Tommy Bridewell to complete a perfect end to the 15 lap sprint for McAMS. Mackenzie is the tenth different rider to grace the podium this season.

The Scottish rider will also line up on pole tomorrow after setting the fastest lap in the race.

Tommy Bridewell qualified fourth but initially dropped back into a battle for sixth with Josh Brookes and Rory Skinner. The Ducati rider worked hard to push his way into the lead group and held his own, as high as second before being shuffled back a place in the closing stages.

His perseverance meant the Ducati rider was able to put a halt to the Yamaha dominance of recent podiums for Oxford Products Ducati.

Bradley Ray converted his first Brands front row into a fourth place finish as he was the last of the podium possibles to cross the line.

Where does the result leave the championship standings?

O’Halloran’s win sees him cut Bradley Ray’s lead to just four points, with Ray on a total of 229 after his off the podium finish.

Lee Jackson is their next closest rival in the standings on 181. Josh Brookes moves into the top eight showdown places after Danny Buchan was one of many rider not to finish the race.

On track it was Kyle Ryde who was the best of the rest leading the next group of riders over the line after a gap from his Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team-mate.

MCE Ducati's Brookes, who started from a much improved sixth on the grid, passed and pulled away from Skinner (Cheshire Moulding FS-3 Kawasaki) to take sixth, with the Scottish rider next to see the flag in seventh.

Leon Haslam was close behind in eighth on the VisionTrack Kawasaki, keeping Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki at bay in ninth.

Christian Iddon made up six places in the pace to complete the top ten for Buildbase Suzuki.

Old BSB Brands Hatch Lap Record: Josh Brookes - Yamaha - 1m 24.873s (2017)

New BSB Brands Hatch Lap Record: Jason O’Halloran - Yamaha - 1m 24.433s (2022)

2021 Race Winners:

Round 3

Race 1: Tarran Mackenzie

Race 2: Jason O’Halloran

Race 3: Christian Iddon

Round 11 (The Showdown)

Race 1: Tarran Mackenzie

Race 2: Tommy Bridewell

Race 3: Jason O’Halloran

