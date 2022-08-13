2022 British Superbikes, Thruxton - Race Results (1)

Jason O’Halloran continued his winning streak at Thruxton, after a late break as his main rivals battled each other in the Sprint Race on Saturday, round six of the championship.

The McAMS Yamaha rider lead home a team 1-2 and an all Yamaha top three as the manufacturer continued to dominate.

Though the Australian started on pole, the race started with Glenn Irwin vying for the lead, with O’Halloran aware that his best chance to win was to be in front.

After swapping position over the opening laps, the championship leader made a move stick and looked to pull out a small lead. Irwin faded and Peter Hickman, who was now second, struggled to match him for pace.

British Superbikes Thruxton race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha 19m 01.073s 2 Tarran Mackenzie GBR McAMS Yamaha +0.039s 3 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +0.032s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +3.545s 5 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +4.081s 6 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +6.185s 7 Rory Skinner GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +7.203s 8 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +9.385s 9 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati +9.616s 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +11.438s 11 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +13.735s 12 Christian Iddon GBR Buildbase Suzuki +14.121s 13 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +14.186s 14 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +16.492s 15 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +20.723s 16 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +25.558s 17 Dan Jones GBR Iforce Lloyd & Jones BMW +25.622s 18 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +25.792s 19 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +27.797s 20 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +28.105s 21 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +28.208s 22 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +28.429s 23 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +28.538s 24 Luke Hopkins GBR Black Onyx Security Honda +33.353s 25 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +39.389s 26 Tito Rabat SPA TAG Racing Honda +46.451s 27 James East GBR Kawasaki - NP Racing 10 laps 28 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki 1 laps 29 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW 0 laps 30 Luke Mossey GBR IForce Lloyd & Jones BMW 0 laps 31 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad DNS

An immediate response came from both Bradley Ray and his McAMS team-mate Tarran Mackenzie, who saw the chance to win vanishing up the track.

The duo reeled him back in, but with podium points up for grabs, their in-fighting for second allowed ‘The O Show' to pull away again and continue his victorious streak at Thruxton after a triple win at the track in 2021.

It brings up O’Halloran’s 60th podium finish, while his sixth win of the season is also his 21st in British Superbikes.

Behind a photo finish was needed to split Mackenzie and Ray as their battle went all the way to the finish. Just 0.003s separated the pair, with defending champion Mackenzie just ahead for yet another McAMS 1-2, continuing where the team left of in Brands Hatch.

Rich Energy OMG Yamaha’s Ray was clear in third for the final podium spot.

Honda’s Irwin got back in front of Hickman late on and pulled out his own small gap for a solid fourth.

Hickman said ahead of the race that he didn’t feel he had the pace to race the Yamaha’s out front, which proved correct as he finished just over half a second later in fifth for FHO Racing BMW, the top finisher for the manufacturer.

Lee Jackson was next to see the chequerd flag in sixth as top Kawasaki for Cheshire Mouldings FS-3, a position he held throughout the race.

Rory Skinner got back into his BSB groove after a wildcard stint in Moto2 at Silverstone last weekend and climbed to seventh from eleventh on the grid, though the Scottish rider couldn’t quite catch up to Jackson.

Leon Haslam took eighth for VisionTrack Kawasaki, only just keeping ahead of Tom Sykes who pushed him all the way to the line as top Ducati in the race for MCE.

Tommy Bridewell picked up five places in the race to complete the top ten on the Oxford Products Ducati.

Ryan Vickers also made moves to finish eleventh after dropping back from his twelfth place grid start initially for FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports.

Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) spent much of his time on track battling with Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Yamaha) after he slipped back into his clutches, to take twelfth.

Danny Buchan’s season continued it’s slide with a 14th place finish for SYNETIQ BMW Mottorad, with the final point on offer collected by Ryo Mizuno in 15th for Honda.

BSB Thruxton Lap Record - Josh Brookes - Ducati - 1m 14.655s (2019)

Thruxton Qualifying front row:

Pole : Jason O’Halloran

Second: Peter Hickman

Third: Andrew Irwin

2021 at Thruxton

Race One (Sprint): Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Jason O’Halloran

Round Six Results (Brands Hatch)

Race One (Sprint):Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie

Race Three: Tarran Mackenzie



Disaster for front row starter Andrew Irwin.

Earlier in the day, Andrew Irwin had dug deep to come through Q1 and finish Q2 third for a front row start despite feeling unwell.

The SNYETIQ BMW Motorrad rider had been sat at the top of the Q1 standings when his lap was cancelled, leading to frustration and a return to track, where he once again lead the timesheets after an angry, aggressive lap to move into Q2 with the best time.

He continued that momentum to finish that session third for a front row start. All his hard work was undone by a technical error on his bike at the start of the warm-up lap. Frantically turning the bike on and of to attempt a reset did nothing and he was disappointingly wheeled away from the grid.

Moto2 world champion Rabat finishes 26th.

British Superbikes has world champions up and down the race results, such is the competitive nature of the championship, and previous pedigree means little on race day as Tito Rabat found out as he was the final finisher in the sprint race at Thruxton.

Learning all the way the former Moto2 champion ginished just over 46 seconds after O’Halloran and enjoyed a battle with Josh Brookes before he picked up some late positions to rise to 20th.

Brookes himself was not looking forward to Thruxton after a hard time at the track last season, returning with the same bike underneath him.

An early crash for Luke Mossey and Chrissy Rouse saw them both hobble away looking second best and caused a gap early on in the pack.

Danny Kent and James East both also failed to finish.