2023 British Superbikes Snetterton Race Results (2)

Tommy Bridewell escaped at the front as his rivals tangled for the remaining podium slots to do a double in a shortened race two at Snetterton, after a red flag.

With a poor start from pole recovered again in the opening laps after dropping back on the receiving end of a tough move from Leon Haslam, the red flag brought a chance to regroup for many riders not having the most ideal of starts and Tommy Bridewell made the most of his opportunity.

Lining up fourth for the restart, the BeerMonster Ducati rider made short work of reaching the front, leading as the third trip around the track drew to a close.

The #46 then benefited from the in-fighting in the group of four behind, crossing the line well clear of his rivals to make it two wins out of two so far at the Norfolk track.

Josh Brookes found himself getting a great start again, and lead the opening laps of the restart, the quartet behind split into two battles for position over the closing laps, with the Australian having Haslam for company.

The FHO Racing BMW rider stayed ahead to finish 1.635s behind Bridewell.

Haslam makes the most of the restart

Originally fifteenth on the grid with improvements coming on the Rokit BMW all weekend, the restart saw Haslam line up a much elevated sixth after his hard work from the green lights to the red flag and he was also not going to waste a second chance at a podium.

It was Halsam’s defensive line that frustrated Glenn Irwin and split the group, seeing him safe in third.

That left Irwin, who was regularly wide, up the inside and round the outside of eveyone nearby on his BeerMonster Ducati in a desperate attempt to not be run out of a podium finish for the second race in a row. However, that was exactly how it played out, finishing fourth, but holding off Jason O’Halloran through the final few corners to ensure the McAMS Yamaha rider was kept behind in fifth.

British Superbikes Round Five - Snetterton - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 14.32.398s 2 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +1.635s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +1.829s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +2.633s 5 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +2.722s 6 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +5.820s 7 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +5.908s 8 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +6.354s 9 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +6,732s 10 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +6.784s 11 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +6.883s 12 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing +7.019s 13 Tito Rabat ESP McAMS Yamaha +7.422s 14 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +7.968s 15 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing +15.153s 16 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +15.474s 17 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +15.485s 18 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +16.566s 19 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW +17.038s 20 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda DNF 21 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki DNF 22 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK DNF 23 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad DNF 24 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad DNF 25 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK DNF 26 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF

Danny Kent picked up his second sixth of the Snetterton 300 meet with a performance similar to his Saturday sprint as the distance was reduced to an eight lap dash.

Lee Jackson was close behind in seventh for Cheshire Mouldings as the top Kawasaki once again.

Improvements after a second chance for Iddon and Vickers

Christian Iddon was in the hunt for a podium after the first lights out but balied out of a move on Irwin and dropped to seventh ,then had just run wide again as the red flag came out, dropping him to sixteenth.

Allowed to restart from where he was before that excursion, the Oxford Products Ducati rider rallied to finish eighth at the chequered flag.

LAMI OMG Yamaha rider Ryan Vickers continues his home round to forget, but managed some damage limitation to claim ninth.

The #7 was only back on track to try and figure out why his bike had sent him off through the grass and out of the race and was running a lap down, but running, along with luke Mossey allowed the duo to rejoin the restart from the back of the grid.

Vickers then set about charging through the field for a ninth placed finish.

Jack Kennedy (Mer-Train Yamaha) completed the top ten in a close battle for position with Vickers and his team-mate Kyle Ryde, who made up places before the race was stopped from his original 17th on the grid, but with no change of tyres allowed, the #77 failed to replicate his progress in the shortened race.

Charlie Nesbitt was the top rookie for MasterMac Honda in twelfth.

Tito Rabat started eleventh this time out. His front row start in the sprint saw him finish in the top ten, this time he was 13th at the chequered flag.

Max Cook finished 14th on the second Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki, clear of the battle for the final point, which was won by Josh Owens (Crendon Honda) ahead of Storm Stacey (Starline Racing Kawasaki).

The only other riders to finish were Bradley Perie, Jack Scott and Luke Mossey.



Reg flags after Buchan crash

The original race start was just six laps old when Danny Buchan crashed out at Hamilton, creating a huge cloud of smoke or dust, with Peter Hickman soon off at the same corner, with debris from the first off from Buchan littered over that section of the track.

Hickman wasted no time in checking on Buchan, who had removed his helmet as his nose was bleeding and was writhing around in pain, seeming slightly in a panic. He attempted to stand with the paramedics, who grabbed the shaky rider to prevent him before falling. He was soon placed in an ambulance for further care.

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap Record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha) 1m 47.029s (2022)



2022 at Snetterton:

Round eight - pole: Christian Iddon (2ndKyle Ryde, 3rd Tommy Bridewell)

Race One:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Tarran Mackenzie

3:Kyle Ryde

Race Two:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Tarran Mackenzie

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Three:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Peter Hickman

3:Tarran Mackenzie

Last Round - Knockhill:

Pole: Glenn Irwin (2nd Ryan Vickers, 3rd Jason O’Halloran)

Race One:

1:Glenn Irwin

2:Ryan Vickers

3:Jason O’Halloran

Race Two:

1: Kyle Ryde

2:Tommy Bridewell

3:Jason O’Halloran

Race Three

1:Glenn Irwin

2:Tommy Bridewell

3:Ryan Vickers

Crashes and injuries

Tom Neave crashed out before the red flag, but could not rejoin like Vickers and Mossey.

After the race got back underway Dean Harrison crashed out, while replacement rookie Franco Bourne and Hector Barbera both retired to the pits.

Where does that leave the championship?

Tommy Bridewell extends his championship lead further courtesy of another win and his closest rivals finishing off the podium again.

The #46 now has 199, 23 points clear of Glenn Irwin in second. Josh Brookes moves into third with another podium performance, now on 168 to Ryde’s 163.

Haslam sits fifth overall on 150, with Jason O’halloran next with 123 points.