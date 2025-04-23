2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1
Full results from day one at the official Oulton Park British Superbike test.
Bradley Ray topped the opening session of the official Oulton Park British Superbike test, the penultimate day of preseason testing before the first round of 2025 at the same Cheshire venue.
Ray was the only rider in the 1:34s on Wednesday morning, ahead of Josh Brookes by 0.408 seconds in what was a session affected by overnight rain - the track drying throughout.
Danny Kent rounded out the top-three, ahead of Storm Stacey and Charlie Nesbitt who completed the top-five.
Tommy Bridewell was sixth-fastest, ahead of Leon Haslam, Scott Swann, Lee Jackson, and Glenn Irwin who rounded out the top-10.
Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was 14th-fastest.
2024 British Superbike Championship (BSB) | Oulton Park Test | Day 1 | Session 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|BSB Team
|Motorcycle
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.700
|2
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing Honda
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:35.108
|3
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.348
|4
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.510
|5
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.611
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.641
|7
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:35.859
|8
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.280
|9
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.585
|10
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.637
|11
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.906
|12
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.914
|13
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.436
|14
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.494
|15
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:37.568
|16
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|8TEN BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:37.588
|17
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|MLav Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:37.606
|18
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.168
|19
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.168
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.546
|21
|Michael Dunlop
|GBR
|MD Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:39.201
|22
|Luke Mossey
|GBR
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.206
|23
|Matt Truelove
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.469
|24
|Alistair Seeley
|GBR
|SMS / Nicholl Oil BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:39.507
|25
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.568
|26
|Jack Bednarek
|GBR
|HEC Racing powered by GT Couriers Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.025
|27
|Ian Hutchinson
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:40.026
|28
|Shaun Winfield
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.057
|29
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.169
|30
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.052
|31
|David Johnson
|AUS
|Platinum Club Kawasaki
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:41.396
|32
|Mitch Rees
|NZL
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:43.306
|33
|Michael Dunlop
|GBR
|MD Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1:49.266
|34
|Mike Browne
|IRL
|MLav Racing
|BMW M 1000 RR
|No Time Set
|35
|Blaze Baker
|ZAF
|NP Racing Kawasaki Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set