2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1

Full results from day one at the official Oulton Park British Superbike test.

Bradley Ray topped the opening session of the official Oulton Park British Superbike test, the penultimate day of preseason testing before the first round of 2025 at the same Cheshire venue.

Ray was the only rider in the 1:34s on Wednesday morning, ahead of Josh Brookes by 0.408 seconds in what was a session affected by overnight rain - the track drying throughout.

Danny Kent rounded out the top-three, ahead of Storm Stacey and Charlie Nesbitt who completed the top-five.

Tommy Bridewell was sixth-fastest, ahead of Leon Haslam, Scott Swann, Lee Jackson, and Glenn Irwin who rounded out the top-10.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was 14th-fastest.

2024 British Superbike Championship (BSB) | Oulton Park Test | Day 1 | Session 1

PosRiderNat.BSB TeamMotorcycleTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways YamahaYamaha R11:34.700
2Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing HondaBMW M 1000 RR1:35.108
3Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing YamahaYamaha R11:35.348
4Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMWKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.510
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.611
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.641
7Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati RacingBMW M 1000 RR1:35.859
8Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.280
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.585
10Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.637
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.906
12Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock KawasakiKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.914
13Fraser RogersGBRTAG HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.436
14Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions RacingYamaha R11:37.494
15Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock KawasakiKawasaki ZX-10RR1:37.568
16Davey ToddGBR8TEN BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:37.588
17Richard KerrIRLMLav RacingBMW M 1000 RR1:37.606
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.168
19John McPheeGBRMasterMac HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.168
20Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.546
21Michael DunlopGBRMD RacingBMW M 1000 RR1:39.201
22Luke MosseyGBRMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.206
23Matt TrueloveGBRTAG HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.469
24Alistair SeeleyGBRSMS / Nicholl Oil BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:39.507
25Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.568
26Jack BednarekGBRHEC Racing powered by GT Couriers HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.025
27Ian HutchinsonGBRMLav RacingBMW M 1000 RR1:40.026
28Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.057
29Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.169
30Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing HondaHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.052
31David JohnsonAUSPlatinum Club KawasakiKawasaki ZX-10RR1:41.396
32Mitch ReesNZLMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R1:43.306
33Michael DunlopGBRMD RacingDucati Panigale V21:49.266
34Mike BrowneIRLMLav RacingBMW M 1000 RRNo Time Set
35Blaze BakerZAFNP Racing Kawasaki TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

