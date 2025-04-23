2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1

Bradley Ray topped the opening session of the official Oulton Park British Superbike test, the penultimate day of preseason testing before the first round of 2025 at the same Cheshire venue.

Ray was the only rider in the 1:34s on Wednesday morning, ahead of Josh Brookes by 0.408 seconds in what was a session affected by overnight rain - the track drying throughout.

Danny Kent rounded out the top-three, ahead of Storm Stacey and Charlie Nesbitt who completed the top-five.

Tommy Bridewell was sixth-fastest, ahead of Leon Haslam, Scott Swann, Lee Jackson, and Glenn Irwin who rounded out the top-10.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was 14th-fastest.