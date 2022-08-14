BTCC Snetterton - Rounds 19,20 & 21: Race Results (3)

14 Aug 2022
Ash Sutton (GBR) - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus

Full race results of round 21 of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from Snetterton.

BTCC Snetterton: Race Results (3) 
POSDRIVERTEAMCAR
1Ashley SuttonNapa Racing UKFord Focus ST
2Jason PlatoRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
3Ricky CollardToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
4Tom IngramEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
5Jake HillROKiT MB MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
6Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
7Rory ButcherToyota Gazoo Racing UKToyota Corolla
8Adam MorganCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
9Ollie JacksonApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
10Daniel RowbottomHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
11Josh CookRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
12Dan LloydEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
13George GambleCar Gods with Ciceley MotorsportBMW 330e M Sport
14Bobby ThompsonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
15Gordon SheddenHalfords Racing with CatacleanHonda Civic Type R
16Dan CammishNAPA Racing UKFord Focus ST
17Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
18Michael CreesCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
19Dexter PattersonLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50
20Sam OsborneApec Racing with Beavis MorganFord Focus ST
21Stephen JelleyTeam BMWBMW 330e M Sport
22Aron Taylor-SmithYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
23Jade EdwardsRich Energy BTC RacingHonda Civic Type R
24Will PowellTeam HARDCupra Leon
25Jack ButelEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
26Ash HandCarStore with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra
27Nicolas HamiltonYazoo with Safuu.com RacingCupra Leon
 Rick ParfittTeam HARDInfiniti Q50
 Tom ChiltonEXCELR8 MotorsportHyundai I30N
 