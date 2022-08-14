BTCC Snetterton - Rounds 19,20 & 21: Race Results (3)
Full race results of round 21 of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship from Snetterton.
|BTCC Snetterton: Race Results (3)
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CAR
|1
|Ashley Sutton
|Napa Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|2
|Jason Plato
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|3
|Ricky Collard
|Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla
|4
|Tom Ingram
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|5
|Jake Hill
|ROKiT MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|6
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|7
|Rory Butcher
|Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla
|8
|Adam Morgan
|Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|9
|Ollie Jackson
|Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan
|Ford Focus ST
|10
|Daniel Rowbottom
|Halfords Racing with Cataclean
|Honda Civic Type R
|11
|Josh Cook
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|12
|Dan Lloyd
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|13
|George Gamble
|Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|Bobby Thompson
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|15
|Gordon Shedden
|Halfords Racing with Cataclean
|Honda Civic Type R
|16
|Dan Cammish
|NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|Aiden Moffat
|Laser Tools Racing
|Infiniti Q50
|18
|Michael Crees
|CarStore with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|19
|Dexter Patterson
|Laser Tools Racing
|Infiniti Q50
|20
|Sam Osborne
|Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan
|Ford Focus ST
|21
|Stephen Jelley
|Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|22
|Aron Taylor-Smith
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|23
|Jade Edwards
|Rich Energy BTC Racing
|Honda Civic Type R
|24
|Will Powell
|Team HARD
|Cupra Leon
|25
|Jack Butel
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N
|26
|Ash Hand
|CarStore with Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|27
|Nicolas Hamilton
|Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing
|Cupra Leon
|Rick Parfitt
|Team HARD
|Infiniti Q50
|Tom Chilton
|EXCELR8 Motorsport
|Hyundai I30N