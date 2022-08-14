Defending British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton has kept himself in touch in this season's title race after winning the reverse grid race ahead of series legend Jason Plato at Snetterton.

The three-time champion led away from pole position and was kept honest by two-time Plato during the opening half of the race, but Sutton gradually stretched his lead as the race progressed.

Despite experiencing what was an off-colour weekend prior to the final race, Sutton was in imperious form during the final race and cantered to a lead of almost five-seconds by the end of the race.

Although Plato pressed Sutton during the early stages, the BTC Racing Honda runner gradually fell away as the race unfolded, but crossed the line to a relatively comfortable second position.

Second position, at the circuit which he scored his first BTCC win 25-years ago, marks his first podium finish in over a year since switching from Vauxhall to Honda machinery this season.

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Ricky Collard eventually prevailed for third position in what was a highly entertaining contest for the final step on the rostrum.

Having muscled his way past Dan Rowbottom earlier in the race, Collard faced a late attack from title contender Tom Ingram in fourth position.

Ingram looked to have snatched the podium away from Collard in what proved to be a grandstand final lap, however, the Toyota Corolla driver forced his way back past the Hyundai to reclaim the position back from Ingram.

Ingram held on for fourth ahead of BMW duo Jake Hill and Colin Turkington in fifth and sixth. Hill and Turkington demoted Rowbottom further down the order late in the race.

Rowbottom eventually limped home to tenth, behind Rory Butcher, Adam Morgan and Ollie Jackson.