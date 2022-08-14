Turkington holds Hill at bay to double up at Snetterton

Team BMW's Colin Turkington has further bolstered his British Touring Car Championship points lead after holding off Jake Hill to record his second victory of the day in race two at Snetterton.

Once again, the four-time champion led every lap from pole position, however, Turkington was made to work for his 63rd career BTCC victory, especially during the opening laps of the race.

Starting from second position, Hill made a serious play for the race lead on the opening lap, with the BMW duo spending almost half-a-lap side-by-side as they jostled for the lead.

Having managed to get underneath Turkington on exit of Wilson corner, Hill held the inside line throughout Palmer, Agostini and Hamilton. But Turkington tenaciously held on around the outside of Hill, which gave the veteran the high-ground and inside line into Oggies and Williams.

From there, it was Hill's turn to hold on around the outside as they powered down the Williams straight. By that time, Turkington wrestled the ascendency once and for all as the leaders arrived at Nelson.

Following the race's only safety car period of the race, Hill once again attacked Turkington from lap 9 onwards by using his hybrid allocation to draw closer to the rear of his team mate's BWM 330e M Sport.

But Turkington made his experience count and saved his hybrid deployment for the final couple of laps, where he then stretched his advantage over Hill to an eventual 1.2s race victory.

EXCELR8 Motorsport Hyundai's Tom Ingram once again completed the podium order in third ahead of BMW duo Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley in fourth and fifth.

Toyota Gazoo Racing UK's Ricky Collard was one of the big movers of the race after jumping from 11th to finish in sixth. Collard got the better of two-time champion Jason Plato just before the safety car period.

Seemingly not as strong during race two, Plato did manage to hold off Team Dynamics Honda's Dan Rowbottom for seventh, while defending three-time champion Ash Sutton finished in ninth after falling to 13th during the opening stages.

Sutton will start the reverse grid race from pole position after his finishing position was pulled out in the race three grid draw.

Power Maxed Racing's Ash Hand finished in tenth.