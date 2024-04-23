Should Adrian Newey leave Red Bull next season?

“That's what I [put] all my teenage years towards. I managed to get that first job in motor racing when I graduated

“I’ve hugely enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it. So I think as long as I continue to enjoy it and the team wants me then I’ll continue to do it for the moment and then we'll have to see in the future. “I don't tend to plan too far forward.”

Staying at Red Bull

Newey has been instrumental in Red Bull’s rise from midfielder to dominant force.

The 65-year-old was a trailblazer with the blown diffuser which was integral to Red Bull’s success with Sebastian Vettel in the early 2010s.

Similarly with Max Verstappen in the car, Newey’s innovation around the floor area in the ground effect era has led to Red Bull becoming F1’s most dominant team.

Newey is part of the furniture at Red Bull and if Verstappen remains committed, why would he want to leave?

Red Bull are heavy favourites to take this year’s title - and given the rules for 2025 are remaining stable - it’s likely the will add more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

While 2026 is a big uncertainty with Red Bull building their own engine for the first time, it’s still a very appealing proposition.

Working with Hamilton at Ferrari

Newey had admitted that one potential regret is not working with Lewis Hamilton or Ferrari.

“Emotionally, I guess, to a point, yes," Newey said on ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast when asked if he regretted not joining Ferrari.

“But just as, for instance, working with Fernando [Alonso] and Lewis [Hamilton] would have been fabulous.

“But it never happened. It's just circumstance sometimes, that's the way it is.”

It’s been widely reported that Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur is pushing to bring Newey to Maranello.

Newey was close to moving to Ferrari in 2014, admitting that talks with the Italian outfit were "purely out of frustration" with Renault (Red Bull’s engine supplier at the time) lack of commitment to F1.

Ferrari also made an approach for Newey and Horner in the middle of 2022 as they looked to replace Mattia Binotto - but were swiftly rejected.

The time could be right for Newey to join Ferrari.

They were on an upwards trajectory and the signing of Hamilton would fulfil a career ambition for Newey.

Ferrari’s championship drought stretches back to 2007 - one year after Newey initially joined Red Bull - so being tasked to end that long wait would be a huge final challenge, but one that he would relish.

Aston Martin’s surge to glory

One final possibility for Newey is joining Aston Martin.

As opposed to Ferrari, Newey and his family wouldn’t have to leave the UK given Aston Martin’s base is close to Silverstone - home of the British Grand Prix.

Aston Martin billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll is investing heavily into the team’s facilities, evidenced by their impressive new campus.

It would also mark a reunion with Honda given Aston Martin will be powered by them in 2026.

The Japanese manufacturer have been integral in Red Bull’s success since 2021.

Honda have already made it clear that they would love to reunite with Max Verstappen in the future.

So a Honda-Verstappen-Newey reunion could be a tasty prospect.