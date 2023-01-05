The four teammate pairings likely to give us drama in F1 2023

Red Bull

Before the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, it’s unlikely Red Bull’s pairing of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez would ever be considered for such a list.

Given the vast performance disparity between the pair, Red Bull have a clear hierarchy in the team.

However, Perez’s impressive early season form, when Verstappen struggled to get to grips with the overweight RB18, did cause some drama which ultimately came out in the latter stages of the year.

With Perez embroiled in a tight fight for second in the drivers’ championship against Charles Leclerc, he needed as many points as possible.

Verstappen - who had already secured the title in Japan - was running ahead of Perez in the closing laps of the Sao Paulo GP after overtaking his teammate shortly after the Safety Car.

Red Bull had ordered Verstappen to let Perez through for sixth-place, but refused to do so.

It was petty from Verstappen, given it was only over two championship points, however, the reason behind his refusal to assist Perez soon transpired, tracing back to his crash in Q3 in Monaco.

Both drivers have made it clear that they have moved on from what happened, but in F1 2023, if Verstappen needs Perez’s support, will he be willing to help? And vice versa.

Mercedes

In most people’s opinions, including mine, Mercedes have the best driver line-up on the grid.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton continues to perform close to his best despite his winless 2022 campaign, while George Russell confirmed he has all the credentials to be a title contender in the right machinery.

Due to Mercedes’ lack of competitiveness in 2022, Hamilton and Russell were forced to work collaboratively to help cure the W13’s host of issues, particularly with porpoising.

There’s no doubt the dynamic would have been different had the W13 been a title-contending car.

Hamilton is still hungry for an eighth world title, while Russell - at just 24 - feels ready to take his first.

It’s unlikely Mercedes will ever have a situation they faced in 2014-16 with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, given that Russell idolises his veteran teammate.

However, if there’s a title up for grabs, it’s hard not to see some drama ensuing at some point across the season.

Alpine

One team near certain of friction between their teammate pairing is Alpine.

Esteban Ocon has a knack of irritating his teammates - ask Perez or Fernando Alonso.

Plus, his long history with Pierre Gasly stretching back to their days in karting adds another reason for potential drama.

Along with Mercedes, Alpine have one of the most evenly-matched driver pairings on the grid.

Ocon enjoyed his best season in 2022 as he out-scored Alonso - the first time he has ever beaten a teammate in the standings.

On the other hand, Gasly struggled relatively to his previous two years, partially down to an underperforming AlphaTauri car combined with a potential lack of motivation ahead of his switch to Alpine.

With both drivers looking for supremacy within the team, it’s going to be fireworks.

Aston Martin

In performance terms, Alonso and Lance Stroll is a bit of a mis-match, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be drama.

Both drivers aren’t afraid to get close with their teammate, backed up by Alonso and Stroll’s incidents with their respective teammates in 2022.

Unlike Mercedes and Alpine, it’s highly unlikely they will be closely-matched on track but on the occasions they are, it could be one to watch given Alonso’s aggressive style combined with Stroll’s no-nonsense, slightly clumsy way of racing.