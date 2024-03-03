Bahrain GP driver ratings: One midfield star stakes claim for 2025 F1 seat

Max Verstappen - 10

It was the perfect start to the year for the reigning world champion. Pole position, the race win and fastest lap. A faultless display from Verstappen in Bahrain.

Sergio Perez - 7

Perez’s qualifying form continues to be underwhelming - as it has been for much of his F1 career. Red Bull had a clear advantage on race day over Mercedes and Ferrari, so second was the bare minimum for the Mexican.

Carlos Sainz - 8

While Sainz wasn’t plagued with the same issues that affected teammate Leclerc, it was a fine drive by the Spaniard. Aggressive in his overtaking, Sainz drove beautifully to come away with a top three finish.

The podium (L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing, second; Max…

Charles Leclerc - 8

Lightning quick in Q2, Leclerc was understandably disappointed not to beat Verstappen to pole. His race was curtailed by an unusual brake issue which potentially cost him challenging Perez for second.

The quicker of the two Mercedes drivers in Bahrain. Excellent in qualifying and impressive in the early phase of the race before an overheating engine halted his progress.

Another mistake in qualifying for Norris cost him a possible top three start in Bahrain. A tidy, quiet race from the McLaren driver. Sixth was probably the maximum given his qualifying blunder.

Lewis Hamilton - 7

Poor in qualifying and fairly uninspiring in the race. Like Russell, Hamilton had to manage an overheating Mercedes power unit. The seven-time world champion did come alive in the closing laps - but it was a case of too little, too late.

Oscar Piastri - 7

Piastri was generally a step behind teammate Norris in Bahrain. However, his general race pace and tyre degradation was a clear step forward compared to many races last year.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Fernando Alonso - 8

Given Alonso only had one run in qualifying, sixth probably flattered the Aston Martin. They weren’t in the same league as Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren on race day.

Lance Stroll - 7

An impressive recovery from Stroll after he was spun around by Hulkenberg on the opening lap to come away with the final point.

Zhou Guanyu - 7.5

An underrated drive by Zhou, who narrowly missed out on a points finish. The Sauber looked very respectable relative to Haas and RB in terms of race pace. If he can keep this up, a spot on the 2025 F1 grid could be a reality.

Kevin Magnussen - 6.5

While Magnussen continues to struggle on one-lap, he seems to come into his own on race day.

Daniel Ricciardo - 6.5

Ricciardo was simply slower than Tsunoda in Bahrain. Out-qualified and out-classed during the race. He had to rely on RB team orders to get him ahead of Tsunoda.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…

Yuki Tsunoda - 7.5

Tsunoda should have been in contention for points in Bahrain, however, a late second stop cost him track position to Zhou and Magnussen.

Alex Albon - 7

Williams were never really a contender for a top 10 finish in Bahrain as Albon continued his impressive streak of out-qualifying Sargeant at every race they’ve been teammates.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6.5

Hulkenberg was arguably the star of qualifying as he made Q3 in the Haas. But, he chucked it away on the opening lap by colliding with Stroll, impacting his rating for this weekend.

Esteban Ocon - 6.5

The quicker of the two Alpines, which on balance, were the slowest team in Bahrain.

Pierre Gasly - 6

Not quite at Ocon’s level in Bahrain but it’s inconsequential given their poor form.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

Bottas’ race was ruined after he sustained damage on the opening lap from the carnage that ensued ahead of him between Hulkenberg and Stroll. He then had a 54-second pit stop which dropped him to the back of the field.

Logan Sargeant - 6

A returning steering wheel electronics issue dropped Sargeant to the back of the grid after a strong start. The American was running as high as 13th before the aforementioned technical gremlin.