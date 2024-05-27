Monaco GP driver ratings: One underrated midfield F1 star impresses

Charles Leclerc - 10

An inch-perfect weekend from Leclerc to take his first-ever victory on home soil. He nailed qualifying and both race starts before clinching an emotional win.

Oscar Piastri - 9

Unlike at Imola, Piastri had the opportunity to start on the front row. He pressured Leclerc well for much of the race before dropping off in the final laps. Still, a fine weekend to come away with his first top three finish of the year.

Carlos Sainz - 8

Sainz wasn’t at Leclerc’s level in Monaco. However, to Sainz’s credit, he showed what Ferrari will be missing in 2025 with his in-race intelligence, making it clear to Ferrari that he needs to back Norris up to ensure the McLaren driver didn’t get a pit stop gap to the cars behind.

Lando Norris - 8

Norris’ chances of the podium were thwarted by another qualifying defeat to McLaren teammate Piastri.

George Russell - 9

Russell continued his impressive run of qualifying performances in Monaco. He’s now 7-1 up on Hamilton in the qualifying head-to-head. He maintained his composure late on when he had significant pressure from behind.

Max Verstappen - 8

Despite Red Bull’s difficulties, Verstappen underperformed in qualifying after he brushed the barrier on the exit of Turn 1, leaving him sixth on the grid. He couldn’t make any progress after making a pit stop.

Lewis Hamilton - 7.5

Hamilton’s weekend fell apart somewhat in qualifying after showing impressive pace throughout the three practice sessions. A mix-up over team radio cost him a shot at undercutting Verstappen for sixth.

Yuki Tsunoda - 9

Another great weekend from Tsunoda as he made it into Q3 yet again. He converted that into eighth, capping off another strong performance.

Alex Albon - 9.5

Points in Monaco for Williams have been a rare occurrence over the years. You have to go back to 2017 to the last time the Grove-based outfit picked up points. Albon starred in qualifying - and with overtaking impossible - it wasn’t a surprise to see him convert that into a strong result.

Pierre Gasly - 9

Another driver who excelled in qualifying with Gasly. His lap in Q2 to go fifth was one of the laps of the season so far.

Fernando Alonso - 6

Alonso's dip in form continued in Monaco as he was out-qualified by teammate Stroll for the fourth time this year. He played the team game on race day, backing up the pack to give Stroll some breathing space. However, it was all in vain ultimately as Stroll picked up a puncture after making his pit stop.

Daniel Ricciardo - 6

Monaco used to be Ricciardo’s streets. It’s fair to say they are no longer his with another lacklustre weekend relative to Tsunoda.

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

Bottas is now 8-0 up against Zhou in the qualifying head-to-head this year. On a weekend where Sauber had absolutely zero pace, Bottas did give us one of the few overtakes on race day, passing Sargeant.

Lance Stroll - 6

Stroll was enjoying a competitive weekend until his mistake at the Nouvelle Chicane, brushing the barrier and picking up a puncture in the process.

Logan Sargeant - 5.5

Sargeant continues to underwhelm in the Williams. He did pull off a canny overtake on Zhou though when the pair were getting lapped.

Zhou Guanyu - 5.5

Zhou was 0.5s off Bottas in qualifying even though the Finn missed nearly the whole of FP3. Like many others, he was stuck in the Alonso train on race day.

Esteban Ocon - 4

While the reaction to Ocon’s Lap 1 overtake on Gasly has been exaggerated, particularly by Alpine boss Bruno Famin, it was over the top. Ocon misjudged it and he ruined his own race - and his chances in Canada next time out with the subsequent penalty.

Sergio Perez - 3

Perez’s usual European dip in form continues as he didn’t make it out in Q1. The collision which put him out of the race on the opening lap was deemed to be a racing incident.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6.5

Hulkenberg once again had the edge over Magnussen in qualifying. His race was then ended through no fault of his own.

Kevin Magnussen - 3

Magnussen was fortunate to avoid another penalty for the opening lap clash with Perez. While Perez perhaps could have given him more room, the Dane had full view of what was likely to happen - and could have backed off. Regardless, the FIA judged it to be a racing incident.