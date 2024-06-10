Canadian GP ratings: One F1 driver slumps to the lowest score of the year

Max Verstappen - 9.5

A champion’s drive from Verstappen at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Only one notable error from the Dutchman as he clinched his 60th career win.

Lando Norris - 9

Winning in Montreal was so close for Norris. His stint on the intermediates at the start of the race was exemplary, building an 11-second lead over Verstappen. The Safety Car period was untimely, dropping him down to third.

George Russell - 8.5

Canada was probably a missed opportunity for Russell and Mercedes. In the dry, it appeared the W15 was the class of the field, particularly in Russell’s hands. However, a number of mistakes cost him a shot at challenging Verstappen for the win.

The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen …

Lewis Hamilton - 7.5

An underwhelming display from Hamilton in Canada. He was seventh in qualifying when his teammate took pole. He spent over 20 laps behind Alonso before gaining that position through the pit stop phase. And then his defence against Russell was timid.

Oscar Piastri - 8

Piastri was unfortunate to come away with fifth as he was left vulnerable in the closing laps against the two Mercedes drivers, who had fitted fresh tyres under the Safety Car.

Fernando Alonso - 8.5

After a number of off weekends, Alonso was back to his best in Canada. While he was able to fend off Hamilton for over 20 laps, the Aston Martin was clearly the fourth-fastest car in Montreal this weekend so sixth was the best result possible.

Lance Stroll - 7.5

A very professional weekend from Stroll on home soil to finish one place directly behind his teammate.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1…

Daniel Ricciardo - 8

There’s no doubt that Canada was Ricciardo’s best weekend of the year. He starred in qualifying with fifth on the grid. A false start thwarted his progress but he was able to recover into the points given the superior pace of the RB relative to the other drivers in the midfield.

Pierre Gasly - 7

Another points finish for Gasly as the two Alpines kept it clean to finish inside the top 10. He only beat Ocon on-track thanks to team orders though.

Esteban Ocon - 7.5

A fine performance from Ocon, who is running a heavier chassis than Gasly currently. He would have finished ninth but to his frustration, was forced to obey team orders in the closing laps.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6.5

A weirdly off weekend for Hulkenberg as he was knocked out in Q1. Like Magnussen, Hulkenberg enjoyed some progress on the wet tyres but dropped back down the field as the race progressed.

Kevin Magnussen - 7

Magnussen had the edge on Hulkenberg this weekend. The Dane was the star of the race in the early phase, running as high as fifth on the wets.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

Bottas ran as high as 12th in the Sauber having started from the pit lane but struggled when he switched to the slicks. Still, his margin over teammate Zhou was nearly one-second in qualifying.

Yuki Tsunoda - 6

Tsunoda threw away a shot at finishing inside the points with an uncharacteristic mistake Turn 8.

Zhou Guanyu - 4.5

A miserable weekend from Zhou, who crashed twice in practice. His pace was nowhere in the race as he finished last of the classified finishers.

Carlos Sainz - 4.5

Ferrari endured a miserable weekend in Canada, compounded with Sainz’s spin which took him and Albon out of the race.

Alex Albon - 8

Points were on the cards for Albon after putting together an impressive weekend up until that point. However, he couldn’t do anything to avoid Sainz’s Ferrari.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 with a broken rear wing. Formula 1…

Sergio Perez - 1

A horrible weekend from Perez. A Q1 exit before crashing out. He then picked up a three-place grid penalty for returning to the pit lane with his car heavily damaged. A disaster.

Charles Leclerc - 6.5

Ferrari were weirdly off the pace in Canada, leaving Leclerc out in Q2. His chances of progressing were ruined by an engine-related issue which indirectly forced him into the pit lane for slicks as he gambled.

Logan Sargeant - 4

Sargeant looked more competitive than usual in raw pace terms but it wasn’t enough as he was beaten in qualifying by Albon for the 30th time in a row. His race ended prematurely after a shunt with the barriers.