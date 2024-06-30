Austrian GP F1 driver ratings: Max Verstappen's lowest score of the year

George Russell - 9

While Russell clinched Mercedes’ first win since 2022 in fortuitous circumstances, he delivered a great weekend up until that point. He was there to capitalise when the opportunity arose.

Oscar Piastri - 7.5

Piastri will be disappointed he wasn’t the one to make the most of Verstappen and Norris’ collision. Still, he recovered well from seventh on the grid to finish second. His pace at the end of the race was electric.

Carlos Sainz - 8.5

Given Ferrari had the fourth-fastest car in Austria, Sainz performed well across the weekend to bring home a solid points haul.

The podium (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Marcus Dudley …

Lewis Hamilton - 7

Austria continues to be a bogey track for Hamilton and it proved to be the case once again at the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen - 6.5

While Verstappen was generally brilliant in Austria, ultimately he instigated the incident with Norris and picked up a 10-second time penalty in the process.

Nico Hulkenberg - 9.5

A sensational weekend from Hulkenberg. He made Q3 and converted that into Haas’ best result of the season.

Sergio Perez - 5.5

Perez’s horrible European form continued in Austria as he languished well behind his teammate. While Perez’s chances on race day were compromised by sidepod damage, he was never a threat to the leading teams in Austria.

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

Kevin Magnussen - 8

Like Hulkenberg, Magnussen impressed in Austria. His sprint race performance was especially impressive.

Daniel Ricciardo - 8

A quietly good weekend from Ricciardo. Convincely ahead of teammate Tsunoda and converted it into a top 10 finish.

Pierre Gasly - 7.5

While it looked like Ocon had the edge on one-lap pace, Gasly had the upper hand on race day. The pair battled hard but it was Gasly who came out on top.

Charles Leclerc - 6

A horrible weekend for Leclerc. An anti-stall issue put him on the back foot in the sprint, while he sustained damage on the opening lap, ruining his race completely.

Esteban Ocon - 7

Ocon looked to have the edge on Gasly but when it came to Sunday’s race, the latter came out on top.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Lance Stroll - 6

Aston Martin’s pace was nowhere in Austria as Stroll was knocked out in Q1. He was never in contention for a top 10 finish.

Yuki Tsunoda - 6

A poor weekend overall for Tsunoda, who was hit with a fine for some derogatory comments over team radio.

Alex Albon - 6.5

Williams struggled for pace in Austria as he was out-qualified by teammate Sargeant in sprint qualifying. Order was restored for the main segment though.

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

Sauber continue to be F1’s slowest team but Bottas had a decisive advantage over Zhou again.

Zhou Guanyu - 6

Zhou struggled relatively to Bottas in Austria.

Fernando Alonso - 5.5

Alonso’s miserable run in 2024 continues with another scrappy weekend. He picked up a 10-second time penalty

Logan Sargeant - 5.5

Sargeant did well to beat Albon in sprint qualifying but that was the highlight of his weekend.

Lando Norris - 8

It’s hard to judge Norris’ weekend in Austria after he failed to finish due to the incident with Verstappen. He was left to rue his naivety in the sprint and tried to make up for it in the race. While he was aggressive, it didn’t quite come off. Lessons to be learned for Norris though overall.