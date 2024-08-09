Which of the big five F1 teams is most attractive in 2026?

Red Bull

While the rhetoric around Red Bull continues to be negative amid their decline in form in 2024, the Milton Keynes-outfit have consistently been at the forefront of F1 over the last 15 years.

Since 2009, Red Bull have consistently churned out great car after great car.

Even during the years Mercedes were dominating, it was often Red Bull which would come to the fore at tracks where engine power was less of a factor.

Remaining sharp on chassis design and operationally has allowed them to capitalise on having a dominant car over the last couple of years, with the most dominant season in F1 history in 2023.

Even in 2024, Max Verstappen has seven wins - and when it comes down to making strategy calls and quick decisions, they remain the very best.

Red Bull Racing

Heading into 2026 though, there is some uncertainty given they will be building their own engine through the Red Bull powertrains project for the first time.

This combined with the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley suggests it might be the end of an era for Red Bull.

It would be foolish to write Red Bull off given their track record but somewhat of a decline in 2026 is probably inevitable because of the personnel changes on top of the new engine project.

Mercedes

Mercedes are finally back where they belong in terms of challenging for race victories in F1.

The Brackley outfit have won three of the last four races, making them the in-form team heading into the summer break.

While their overall performance is still a step behind Red Bull and McLaren, Mercedes are importantly on the right path again.

With a view to 2026, Mercedes nailed the engine regulations the last time there was a major change in 2014.

And while their advantage is unlikely to be as vast as last time, when it comes to power units, Mercedes are usually the team to beat.

Mercedes AMG F1

Already, the noises coming out of Mercedes is that they’re increasingly confident about their chances ahead of 2026 with Toto Wolff saying he “can’t wait” for 2026 to arrive.

"We have an engine department that is as good as it can be with a top leadership," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"There is not a millimetre in HPP that I wish would be different in terms of organisational set-up, in terms of the people that work there that I am lucky to interact with, it's just a perfect organisation.

“They are just delivering and have delivered for a long time. Since 2014 we have been pretty much the benchmark or with maybe another engine the benchmark, so that hasn't changed.

“I really can't wait for 2026 to come and see the different levels of performance of the power units.”

Mercedes’ years in the dark are over - and with a new set of engine rules on the way - it’s no surprise they’re in the minds of the Verstappen camp.

Ferrari

Ferrari will have the best F1 driver line-up in 2026 with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The Hamilton factor alone will no doubt elevate Ferrari as they come together to win that elusive eighth world championship.

Under Frederic Vasseur’s leadership, Ferrari have tangible gains in addressing some of their weaknesses such as operational errors.

There’s still work to be done to deliver a title-contending car - and more importantly - a car that is developed well throughout the year.

However, with the additions of Loic Serra from Mercedes - and rumoured move for Mike Elliott - Ferrari could kick start the new rules in impressive fashion given their wealth of engine expertise.

Aston Martin

The team to watch heading into F1’s new era is likely to be Aston Martin.

Lawrence Stroll continues to invest heavily into the team as their Silverstone base is upgraded.

With their wind tunnel now online, Aston Martin are gearing up for their alliance with Honda in 2026.

Aston Martin will become the de facto Honda works team meaning they’re no longer reliant on Mercedes as a customer team.

Reports are linking Aston Martin with a sensational swoop for Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin F1 Team

Team boss Mike Krack has vowed to be “open-minded” with their recruitment, while the acquisition of Newey could be the missing piece from turning Aston Martin from midfield to title contender.

A lot of things still need to come together but in terms of potential, the Aston Martin project could be the most exciting one come 2026.

McLaren

After a decade of underperforming, McLaren are back at the top of F1.

Zak Brown’s decision to put Andrea Stella in charge and revamp the technical team ahead of the 2023 campaign proved to be a masterstroke.

Since the middle part of last year, McLaren have turned from backmarker into regularly competing at the front of F1.

McLaren’s trajectory is an exciting one and one that stands them in good stead heading into the new regulations.

McLaren will continue to be powered by Mercedes as well, benefitting from what will likely be F1’s best engine.

The disparity between a works team and customer team seems to be negligible compared to a decade ago, allowing them to be on even footing with Mercedes in 2026.