Singapore GP F1 driver ratings: Lando Norris escapes perfect 10 rating

Lando Norris - 9.5

Norris delivered a dominant performance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, finishing over 20 seconds ahead of Verstappen. However, three mistakes during the race prevent him from earning a perfect 10.

Max Verstappen - 9.5

After arguably the worst weekend of his recent Red Bull career in Azerbaijan, Verstappen bounced back in Singapore. He maximised the potential of the RB20 to secure a comfortable P2. A solid damage-limitation drive.

Oscar Piastri - 6.5

A fairly underwhelming weekend from Piastri overall. Given that he had the fastest car in Singapore, finishing third and 40 seconds behind the leader was disappointing.

George Russell - 7.5

Russell seemed to have an edge over Hamilton heading into qualifying, but it didn’t materialise in the race as he struggled with grip. Ultimately, he benefited from the more favourable strategy, allowing him to undercut his teammate.

Charles Leclerc - 8

Leclerc's race was compromised by a strategic error from Ferrari, which cost him a chance at pole in Q3. His first half was affected by traffic, but he came alive once in clear air. His pace was arguably second-best after Norris, and he might have fought for a podium had qualifying gone to plan.

Lewis Hamilton - 7.5

Hamilton delivered one of his best qualifying performances of the year, securing third on the grid. It was only the fifth time in 2024 he out-qualified Russell. However, starting on soft tyres led to a difficult race, with Hamilton dropping to sixth by the end.

Carlos Sainz - 6.5

Sainz's crash in Q3 left him 10th on the grid. A scrappy first lap led to an early pit stop as he looked to undercut several midfield cars. Despite his early troubles, it was a decent recovery drive.

Fernando Alonso - 9

Another vintage Alonso weekend, where he made it into Q3 and secured a solid points finish. A great performance.

Nico Hulkenberg - 9

When it comes to qualifying, Hulkenberg continues to show he's one of the best on the grid. He capped off a strong weekend with a well-deserved points finish.

Sergio Perez - 6

After a strong performance in Azerbaijan, Perez was brought back to reality in Singapore. Knocked out in Q2, he struggled to a 10th-place finish in the race. A tough weekend.

Franco Colapinto - 8

Colapinto continues to impress. He was within a tenth of Albon in qualifying and made a brilliant move into Turn 1 to break into the top 10 early on.

Yuki Tsunoda - 7.5

Tsunoda was one of the standout performers in qualifying, making it into Q3. However, VCARB struggled with race pace, and their mid-race strategy to switch Tsunoda to softs was questionable.

Esteban Ocon - 7.5

Ocon put together a clean weekend for Alpine in Singapore, maintaining a clear edge over teammate Gasly.

Lance Stroll - 6.5

Stroll fell well behind teammate Alonso at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Historically, it's been a challenging track for the Canadian.

Zhou Guanyu - 6.5

Zhou’s qualifying struggles persisted in Singapore, with a gap of nearly 0.4 seconds to Bottas. However, he managed to out-race his teammate, overtaking Bottas early in the race.

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

Bottas extracted the most from the Sauber in qualifying, though it was only enough for 19th. He lost out to Zhou in the race after encountering brake issues early on.

Pierre Gasly - 6

A poor weekend for Gasly, who was outpaced by both Sauber drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo - 6

In what could have been Ricciardo’s final F1 weekend, he struggled. Knocked out in Q1 due to issues with the soft tires, his race didn’t go as planned, though he did claim the fastest lap, much to Verstappen's delight.

Kevin Magnussen - 6

Magnussen was once again a step behind Hulkenberg in qualifying, and his race was ruined by a puncture following a brush with the barrier.

Alex Albon - 6.5

After a poor opening lap, Albon pitted early to climb back up the order. Unfortunately, he had to retire due to a suspected power unit issue.